Dead by Daylight Year 9 roadmap reveals 4 new licensed Chapters in development We know Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania are two of the Chapters, but there are two more in the works alongside original content.

During the Dead by Daylight Year 8 Anniversary presentation, we got a wealth of content reveals for what’s coming in Year 9 of the game. However, there was just as much teased as revealed, including a roadmap that gives us a general idea of what’s ahead for Dead by Daylight. In said roadmap, Behaviour Interactive confirmed that it has at least four new licensed chapters planned for the game throughout the coming year. There will also be two chapters of original content and more.

Behaviour Interactive shared Dead by Daylight’s Year 9 roadmap on its Year 8 Anniversary livestream this week, as well as on the game’s social media. On that list detailing Behaviour’s plans throughout 2024, Dead by Daylight is scheduled to get four new Killers, five new Survivors, and two new maps spread across four new crossovers and two Chapters of original content. That’s not even including four events throughout the year, a game mode coming in July, and another Modifier coming in September.

We know a little bit about what’s on the way for Dead by Daylight this year. During the livestream, Behaviour Interactive revealed a Dungeons & Dragons crossover, as well as teasing a Castlevania crossover. On top of that, we also got a tease of the new 2V8 Mode that will pit eight Survivors against two Killers. Finally, we previously learned that the Chaos Shuffle Modifier is also on the way, which will drop players into a game with completely randomized perks.

Even so, there’s plenty we don’t know about in Dead by Daylight’s Year 9 roadmap. As Behaviour reveals more details, stay tuned for further updates on the Dead by Daylight topic here at Shacknews.