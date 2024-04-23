Dead by Daylight Tome 19: Splendor update will add chaos to your Trials Behaviour Interactive teased a new game Modifier for Trials in which players will be equipped with completely randomized perks each round.

Behaviour Interactive has given players a look at the next Tome update that’s coming to Dead by Daylight, and with it will come a very interesting new way to play the usual asymmetrical cat-and-mouse game. The Chaos Shuffle Modifier is coming with Tome 19: Splendor in May. This mode will spin your character Perks asunder and force you to adapt, or die trying.

Behaviour Interactive revealed the details of Dead by Daylight Tome 19: Splendor in a press release on the game’s website. Coming sometime in May 2024, Tome 19 will bring the Chaos Shuffle Modifier. Behaviour began introducing Modifiers with Lights Out and players seemed to enjoy them, so Chaos Shuffle brings the next interesting twist on gameplay. With Chaos Shuffle in play, all players, killers and survivors, will load into the game with a completely randomized set of Perks. Your optimizations are out the window. You’ll have to take what you have and adapt to survive, but that means the Killer has to adapt as well if they’re going to catch survivors.

More new content is coming in Tome 19: Splendor alongside the Chaos Shuffle Modifier. This Tome focuses on Killer known as The Artist, as well as Zarina Kassir, painting a fuller picture of their backstories with a new collection of memories. Just as well, The Artist, The Trickster, The Skull Merchant, Zarina Kassir, Nea Karlsson, Mikaela Reid, Jake Park and Yui Kimura will all get new premium cosmetics that can be found in the upcoming Gold and Silk Collection. Of course, players will be able to unlock charms, banners, and other cosmetics in new free and premium Rift Tracks (Dead by Daylight’s version of a Season Pass).

It looks like Dead by Daylight is about to get quite a bit more chaotic in the coming month. As we await more details on Tome 19: Splendor and the Chaos Shuffle modifier, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.