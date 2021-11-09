Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder chapter reveals new killer, survivor, & map A new Dead by Daylight map awaits whether you bring your tragic vision to players as The Artist or seek to cheat the numbers as Jonah Vasquez.

Another chapter of Dead by Daylight has been revealed, and this one is once again bringing original content to the game. Dead by Daylight’s new Portrait of a Murder chapter offers players a Latin American set of content, featuring a new survivor, killer, and map to explore. What’s more, the chapter is slated for release sometime in late November.

Developer Behaviour Interactive revealed the Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder chapter in a press release and YouTube video on November 9, 2021. The killer this time is known as The Artist. Chilean painter Carmina Mora was gifted with inspiration by a murder of crows who inspired her to create anti-corruption and militant murals. Kidnapped and killed for her revolutionary art, she came back with severed wrists, eyes, and mouth oozing the dark paints that had become her power. The crows remain at her service as she seeks to deliver victims to The Entity through her new, deadly art.

Meanwhile, Jonah Vasquez was a CIA codebreaker and has now joined the Survivors. Always seeing numbers everywhere, even before his service, Vasquez followed them to Chile where they told him he was supposed to be at that exact place, and at that exact time. That place? The Forsaken Boneyard: a dusty grave (and new Dead by Daylight map) in the Chilean Desert that marks the place where Mora and her friends were brutally murdered. Vasquez will have to use his training and the numbers to his advantage if he wants to escape The Entity with the other survivors.

Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder follows up on one killer, Hellraiser’s Pinhead, and one original survivor released over Halloween. We won’t see Vasquez, The Artist, or the Forsaken Boneyard until later this November. However, we should see more teases of what all of this content will look and play like leading up to release. Stay tuned for more Dead by Daylight details and updates, right here at Shacknews.