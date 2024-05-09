Dead by Daylight teases a Dungeons & Dragons crossover It looks like Dead by Daylight is getting an injection of dark fantasy and dice rolls in its next content expansion.

Dead by Daylight is about to hit its 8-year-anniversary, and Behaviour Interactive is set to show a whole bunch of things in celebration of the occasion next week, but it hit us with a little sneak peak at what’s coming today. A teaser went out on Dead by Daylight comms today and it looks like the game is getting a collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons that will bring content from the popular fantasy tabletop IP to the game.

Behaviour Interactive shared a teaser for the upcoming Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons content via Dead by Daylight’s social media this week. We don’t get much out of the teaser. It looks like a dungeon, to be sure, but behind an iron gate a Beholder monster makes an appearance, roaring before we get the confirmation that this is indeed a Dead by Daylight and Dungeons & Dragons crossover. We also learned from Behaviour that more details on the content will be revealed next week on May 14 during a special presentation.

Listen closely to the voice in the darkness... pic.twitter.com/krNbZQnanH — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 9, 2024

If the teaser is an indication of anything, it seems like we could be getting a Beholder as a killer in Dead by Daylight. The asymmetrical 4v1 horror multiplayer is no stranger to odd characters and mechanics, so while we wonder how a Beholder would work, we’re also curious to see how Behaviour Interactive ends up implementing the creature. Then again, it could be something altogether different. Dungeons & Dragons is a vast universe full of outlandish fantasy creatures and concepts, so there’s plenty to draw from.

Either way, we’ll learn for sure what’s up when Behaviour Interactive shares the full details on its May 14 presentation. With that in mind, stay tuned for updates and coverage on all things Dead by Daylight right here on Shacknews.