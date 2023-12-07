New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Big Walk is the next game from the developers of Untitled Goose Game

House House has been busy and finally debuted the latest game it's working on at The Game Awards.
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
1

It’s been a while since we heard from the developers at House House. Honestly, they likely could have sat back and relaxed with all of the love Untitled Goose Game got, but at The Game Awards 2023, we got a surprise reveal of the all-new thing it’s working on. It’s called Big Walk, and it looks like we’ll be taking on the role of cute little dolls wandering through the Australian outback. It will be coming sometime in 2025.

Big Walk was announced by House House at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. This one seems to take players back to House House backyard of Australia, featuring a lush countryside full of kookaburra calls, trees, and hills. It isn’t long before we get to see strange little duck-like toy creatures making an appearance. They look like they’ll be the being taking said big walk.

House House is an indie developer that needs no introduction. The Australia-based studio released Untitled Goose Game in 2019 and garnered a massive amount of love for allowing us to be a mean little goose. Untitled Goose Game would go on to garner tons of awards in the year it came out, including the Shacknews Award for Best Indie Game of 2019. It also sold millions of copies with ease.

With Big Walk announced by House House, it looks like a game well worth watching in the years ahead. With a 2025 release window set, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

