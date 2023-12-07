Big Walk is the next game from the developers of Untitled Goose Game House House has been busy and finally debuted the latest game it's working on at The Game Awards.

It’s been a while since we heard from the developers at House House. Honestly, they likely could have sat back and relaxed with all of the love Untitled Goose Game got, but at The Game Awards 2023, we got a surprise reveal of the all-new thing it’s working on. It’s called Big Walk, and it looks like we’ll be taking on the role of cute little dolls wandering through the Australian outback. It will be coming sometime in 2025.

Big Walk was announced by House House at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. This one seems to take players back to House House backyard of Australia, featuring a lush countryside full of kookaburra calls, trees, and hills. It isn’t long before we get to see strange little duck-like toy creatures making an appearance. They look like they’ll be the being taking said big walk.

Check out this new game coming from a small team of independent developers from Australia! This is Big Walk. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NojPlboCQI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

House House is an indie developer that needs no introduction. The Australia-based studio released Untitled Goose Game in 2019 and garnered a massive amount of love for allowing us to be a mean little goose. Untitled Goose Game would go on to garner tons of awards in the year it came out, including the Shacknews Award for Best Indie Game of 2019. It also sold millions of copies with ease.

With Big Walk announced by House House, it looks like a game well worth watching in the years ahead. With a 2025 release window set, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.