New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Untitled Goose Game honks past one million copies sold

That weird indie game with the goose is doing pretty well for itself, between Shacknews awards and all these sales.
Brittany Vincent
1

It looks like people can't get enough of Untitled Goose Game. But can you blame them? It's fun to be a jerk, and even more fun when you're a goose and a jerk. 

"It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our video game," wrote Cabel Sasser of publisher Panic.

"The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest signs, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets?! It feels once-in-a-lifetime," he continued.
"We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we'll never forget it."

Our own Donovan Erskine explained why Untitled Goose Game works so well in his writeup for why it was our 2019 Indie Game of the Year.

"As light-hearted and silly as it appears on the surface, Untitled Goose Game is a stealth game through and through. You’re constantly forced to hide and take cover from the village people, crouch to sneak around, and use sound to manipulate NPC behavior. This segues into the excellent marriage of the stealth and puzzle elements at work," he wrote. No lies detected.

If you've yet to give this silly little game a try, you should absolutely do so. Plus, you'll only be helping it reach its goal of accomplishing 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola