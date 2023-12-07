New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rundown 8.0: Duality is the final content update for GTFO

10 Chambers has announced and released the last update for GTFO as it transitions focus to its next game.
Donovan Erskine
10 Chambers


It’s been four years since GTFO released in early access, introducing players to a brutal and unforgiving FPS co-op experience. Now, the studio is ready to focus on what’s next, but it’s got one last surprise in-store for GTFO fans. 10 Chambers has announced Rundown 8.0: Duality, the final major content update for GTFO. What’s more, it’s available now.

Rundown 8.0: Duality was revealed with a new trailer during The Game Awards. The latest (and final) batch of content for the co-op shooter include the Expeditions Order, Effect, and Warp. This update brings the full list of Expeditions in GTFO to more than 80.

A player aiming down their weapon sight at an alien enemy.

Source: 10 Chambers

During an early preview I attended, 10 Chambers expressed how satisfying it felt to provide a “satisfying conclusion” to GTFO and its players. A lot of live service games are forced to cease development before the developers are able to fulfill their vision, so 10 Chambers is happy to be ending things on their terms.

While new content for GTFO is coming to an end, 10 Chambers has confirmed that it’s still exploring the possibility of bringing the game to consoles. For those who are interested in jumping into the game for the first time, GTFO will be holding a free weekend over the next few days. As for what’s next for 10 Chambers, the studio is now working on a heist game called Den of Wolves. Visit our Game Awards topic page to keep up with all of today’s news and announcements.

