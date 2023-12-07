Marvel's Blade from Deathloop studio announced at The Game Awards The next game from the makers of Deathloop stars Marvel's Daywalker.

Some have been wondering what Arkane Lyon, the team behind Deathloop, had in store for an encore. As it turns out, the team is shooting for the stars with a much higher-profile property. During The Game Awards on Thursday, Bethesda and Arkane Lyon debuted a new trailer revealing that it was now hard at work on Marvel's Blade.

Marvel's Blade marks the first solo video game for Marvel's Daywalker since the early 2000s when several movie tie-ins were released by Activision. This new game will take players into Paris and put them in the middle of a "mature, single-player, third-person game."

"As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself,” Game Director Dinga Bakaba said via press release. "The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."



Source: Bethesda Softworks

For Bakaba and Arkane Lyon, this marks their next big project since 2021's Deathloop. Few Shacknews readers need to be reminded that Deathloop is the 2021 Shacknews Game of the Year. Arkane Lyon should also not be confused with Arkane Austin, which put out Redfall, a game that was not quite as good.

Marvel's Blade is coming soon with platforms to be announced later.