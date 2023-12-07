New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Blade from Deathloop studio announced at The Game Awards

The next game from the makers of Deathloop stars Marvel's Daywalker.
Ozzie Mejia
Bethesda
1

Some have been wondering what Arkane Lyon, the team behind Deathloop, had in store for an encore. As it turns out, the team is shooting for the stars with a much higher-profile property. During The Game Awards on Thursday, Bethesda and Arkane Lyon debuted a new trailer revealing that it was now hard at work on Marvel's Blade.

Marvel's Blade marks the first solo video game for Marvel's Daywalker since the early 2000s when several movie tie-ins were released by Activision. This new game will take players into Paris and put them in the middle of a "mature, single-player, third-person game."

"As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself,” Game Director Dinga Bakaba said via press release. "The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

Marvel's Blade announced at The Game Awards 2023

Source: Bethesda Softworks

For Bakaba and Arkane Lyon, this marks their next big project since 2021's Deathloop. Few Shacknews readers need to be reminded that Deathloop is the 2021 Shacknews Game of the Year. Arkane Lyon should also not be confused with Arkane Austin, which put out Redfall, a game that was not quite as good.

Marvel's Blade is coming soon with platforms to be announced later.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

