Baldur's Gate 3 will come to Xbox Series X/S this year Larian Studios has confirmed Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox port isn't too far away.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the year’s biggest hits, despite the fact that it was released solely on PC. The game is just over a week away from a PS5 launch, but there hadn't been much indication on when the game would make its way to Xbox platforms. That’s now changed as Larian Studios has provided an update on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series X/S port, stating that it should arrive by the end of the year.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke tweeted earlier today about the state of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox port. “Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.” He didn’t provide any specific details, but Xbox fans can rest assured that they’ll be able to enjoy the delight of Baldur's Gate 3 sooner rather than later.



Source: Larian Studios

Larian Studios had been clear about wanting to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox, and was equally clear about the issues holding up the process. Vincke had previously cited struggles surrounding split-screen play on the Xbox Series S console as a major hurdle. It’s unclear what workaround the teams at Larian and Xbox were able to figure out, but the conversation between their respective CEOs has proven to be fruitful.

As we get into a packed fall season, Xbox fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer to get more concrete details on when they can play Baldur’s Gate 3. Luckily for them, they’ll have Starfield to tide them over for the time being. Be sure to visit our video game release calendar for all the titles hitting throughout the remainder of 2023.