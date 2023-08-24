New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 will come to Xbox Series X/S this year

Larian Studios has confirmed Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox port isn't too far away.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
1

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the year’s biggest hits, despite the fact that it was released solely on PC. The game is just over a week away from a PS5 launch, but there hadn't been much indication on when the game would make its way to Xbox platforms. That’s now changed as Larian Studios has provided an update on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox Series X/S port, stating that it should arrive by the end of the year.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke tweeted earlier today about the state of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox port. “Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.” He didn’t provide any specific details, but Xbox fans can rest assured that they’ll be able to enjoy the delight of Baldur's Gate 3 sooner rather than later.

Shadowheart holding a glowing relic.

Source: Larian Studios

Larian Studios had been clear about wanting to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox, and was equally clear about the issues holding up the process. Vincke had previously cited struggles surrounding split-screen play on the Xbox Series S console as a major hurdle. It’s unclear what workaround the teams at Larian and Xbox were able to figure out, but the conversation between their respective CEOs has proven to be fruitful.

As we get into a packed fall season, Xbox fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer to get more concrete details on when they can play Baldur’s Gate 3. Luckily for them, they’ll have Starfield to tide them over for the time being. Be sure to visit our video game release calendar for all the titles hitting throughout the remainder of 2023.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

