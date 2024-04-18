New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 will add official modding tools & buff evil endings

Players will be able to toy with visuals, animations, sounds, stats, and more, and the worst villains will get new cutscenes and music.
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
As Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to take home awards, Larian Studios is steadily improving the game with patches and content updates. Most recently, the developer has outlined its plans for Patch 7, which will bring a slew of new features to Baldur’s Gate 3, including official mod tools and additional content to the end of the story for players walking the path of evil.

The latest details on Larian’s plans for BG3 came from a community post on Steam. In discussing the upcoming Patch 7, Larian says that the update will “add improved evil endings to the game for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs.” These endings will extend to players who aren’t explicitly following the Dark Urge.

A Baldur's Gate 3 party looking off a cliff.

Source: Larian Studios

Patch 7 will also introduce Larian Studios’ official mod tools for Baldur’s Gate 3. These tools will allow players to alter characters' stats, animations, and visuals. The mod scene for BG3 is already flourishing on third-party platforms, but adding Larian’s proprietary mod tools should make the process easier for more players.

In addition to everything coming with Patch 7, Larian Studios has confirmed that it’s currently working on implementing crossplay support for Baldur’s Gate 3. Once work on BG3 has wrapped up, the studio will shift its full focus to its next project, which CEO Swen Vincke has already confirmed will not be Baldur’s Gate 4. However, Hasbro is interested in getting another Baldur’s Gate game in development, even if they have to get another studio to make it.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

