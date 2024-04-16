Hasbro would like to do another Baldur's Gate even if it's not with Larian Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans hopes it's not 25 years before the next game.

The runaway success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a feather in the cap of all involved, including Larian Studios, Wizards of the Coast, and Hasbro, and the latter wants to make sure this series doesn’t go back on hiatus. In a recent interview, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans spoke to the future of the franchise, claiming that Hasbo is already speaking to potential partners in hopes of ensuring the series gets its continuation sooner than later.

Evans spoke to the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise in a chat with PC Gamer after the game’s success at the 2024 BAFTA game awards. There, Evans shared that Hasbro is already in talks to try to get another developer or partner on board for the series.

We certainly hope that it's not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3, before we answer that. But we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate.

After the success of Baldur's Gate 3, Hasbro is dedicated to making sure the next game doesn't take over two decades to come out.

Source: PC Gamer

All we know for certain about Baldur’s Gate 4 is that Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is very unlikely to be the one developing it. Studio lead Swen Vincke said that the team started to work on it, but the mood at the studio was that development “wasn’t coming from the heart,” so they called it quits and moved onto the next Larian project. Larian has no hard feelings with Hasbro or Wizards of the Coast, but it seems clear the studio wants to do something new.

It will likely be a while before we learn more about what studio Hasbro lines up for the Baldur’s Gate series, but with an invested interest in not letting the hype die, we’re with Evans in hoping it isn’t another quarter century before Baldur’s Gate 4. Stay tuned for more details as they drop.