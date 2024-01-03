Baldur's Gate 3's spicy scenes could be getting players in trouble with Xbox Live According to several Xbox players, clips of Baldur's Gate 3's more risqué scenes may be getting flagged by Xbox content moderation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is nothing if not adventurous in the interactions it allows you to have with its world and characters, but that could get you into trouble if you’re not careful with your clips on Xbox. Reportedly, players are facing content moderation from Xbox Live for clips that have been uploaded to the system. If these clips include Baldur’s Gate 3’s more NSFW scenes, players might find themselves on the wrong end of an account suspension.

This situation was first reported by Reddit user Daddy-Vegas on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit, as reported by Dualshockers. Reportedly, Daddy-Vegas created clips of several more sensitive scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately for the player, each of the clips was automatically uploaded to Xbox’s servers (which it does for easy sharing) and flagged for inappropriate content. This resulted in the player claiming their account was banned for a year.

According to players on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, uploading clips with mature content could result in punishment up to and including an Xbox Live account suspension.

Source: Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit

While it’s possible to turn off automatic uploads of clipped content on Xbox platforms, some players question why it should amount to an account violation in the first place. Fellow redditor lmaoolivia also claimed to have received an account suspension when playing Attack on Titan, in which the Titans are large and mostly nude beings, but not with anything truly inappropriate such as genitals showing. It’s unknown at this time whether these decisions can be appealed and Larian Studios has yet to comment on the matter.

As we await further details, it’s probably best to remain safe rather than sorry, turn off automatic clip uploading, or simply don’t take clips with Baldur’s Gate 3’s more mature content for the time being. Stay tuned as we await further updates on this story and be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic for guides and more coverage.