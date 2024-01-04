Larian Studios is talking to Xbox about the bans on naughty Baldur's Gate 3 clips After several players shared that their accounts had been suspended, Larian is stepping up to speak with Microsoft on the matter.

One of the odder things to come out of Baldur’s Gate 3 releasing on Xbox is that apparently Xbox’s content moderation system will punish you if you post clips of nudity, sex, or otherwise content deemed inappropriate. It’s enough of a problem that now Larian Studios has gotten involved. According to one of the studio’s leads, Director of Publishing Michael Douse, they are now in talks with Xbox and Microsoft to see if the situation can be resolved.

Douse took to his Twitter to share an update on the matter this week. According to Douse, the issue may have blindsided the staff at Larian:

We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’. We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool.

Larian Studios Director of Publishing Michael Douse claims the studio is in talks with Xbox now to resolve the issue of players being banned for recording inappropriate gameplay from Baldur's Gate 3.

Source: Michael Douse

The “gameplay content” Douse is referring to includes the spicier scenes from Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the more prominent reports claimed that after recording several clips of NSFW scenes in the game, those clips were accidentally uploaded to Xbox’s servers thanks to a default setting. When they came back, they found that each clip had been flagged for moderation, resulting in a suspension the player claimed will last a year.

Larian Studios itself seems to claim this was a very unintended outcome. Neither Microsoft nor Xbox have spoken on the matter at this time, but it seems Larian is in Xbox’s ear on the matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.