New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Larian Studios is talking to Xbox about the bans on naughty Baldur's Gate 3 clips

After several players shared that their accounts had been suspended, Larian is stepping up to speak with Microsoft on the matter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Larian Studios
1

One of the odder things to come out of Baldur’s Gate 3 releasing on Xbox is that apparently Xbox’s content moderation system will punish you if you post clips of nudity, sex, or otherwise content deemed inappropriate. It’s enough of a problem that now Larian Studios has gotten involved. According to one of the studio’s leads, Director of Publishing Michael Douse, they are now in talks with Xbox and Microsoft to see if the situation can be resolved.

Douse took to his Twitter to share an update on the matter this week. According to Douse, the issue may have blindsided the staff at Larian:

Larian Studios Director of Publishing Michael Douse on Xbox banning players for NSFW clips from Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios Director of Publishing Michael Douse claims the studio is in talks with Xbox now to resolve the issue of players being banned for recording inappropriate gameplay from Baldur's Gate 3.
Source: Michael Douse

The “gameplay content” Douse is referring to includes the spicier scenes from Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the more prominent reports claimed that after recording several clips of NSFW scenes in the game, those clips were accidentally uploaded to Xbox’s servers thanks to a default setting. When they came back, they found that each clip had been flagged for moderation, resulting in a suspension the player claimed will last a year.

Larian Studios itself seems to claim this was a very unintended outcome. Neither Microsoft nor Xbox have spoken on the matter at this time, but it seems Larian is in Xbox’s ear on the matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola