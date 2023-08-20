Where to find Karlach - Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach, the sassy Zriel Tiefling, is one of the most popular traveling companions in Baldur's Gate 3 and finding her can be tough.

There are many companions to find in Baldur’s Gate 3, but arguably the most popular is Karlach. Finding Karlach is going to take a bit of effort because unlike Lae’Zel and Shadowheart, she’s not at the very start of the game.

Where to find Karlach

Karlach can be found along The Risen Road, a track to the north of the Blighted Village and to the west of the druid camp. She’s across a log that’s fallen over a river at the eastern most point of the Risen Road. When you find her, she’ll be panting and covered in blood, but totally ready to team up.

From the Blighted Village, travel north and cross the broken bridge. Then head all the way east.

Source: Shacknews

To reach her, start at the Blighted Village waypoint in the center of the first area, the Wilderness. From here, travel north to the broken bridge on the outskirts of the town. Leap across the bridge and then head east along the road (alternatively, head west and work your way down below the bridge and follow the river east).

Be warned that there are hyenas along the road that will transform into powerful Gnolls, so go in prepared for a fight. Follow the road all the way to the east and you’ll find the aforementioned log across the water. Karlach will be on the other side.

Speak with Karlach to have her join your troupe, or if you’re already full, send her to your camp. Like the other adventurers, you can have Karlach join you on your journey whenever you please and even romance her should you make the right conversational choices. For more help exploring the massive world, take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.