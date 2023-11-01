How many party members in Baldur's Gate 3? Learn how many characters you can have in your party in Baldur's Gate 3.

Adventuring through the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is better with a party. While some players might only be interested to play with one or two companions, there are those who want to include as many people as they can. This is where it’s worth knowing how many party members you can have, as it could change who you choose to take on your next quest.

How many party members in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players have a maximum of four people in a party. This party member maximum includes your character, which means you can have three other companions join you. The three companions can be a mixture of the origin characters (Shadowheart, Lae’Zel, Astarion etc) or other player characters controlled by your friends and family.

Summons, like the bears picture here, do not count toward your maximum party size.

The party member max does not include summons, familiars, and other story-based characters that join your party. For example, a Ranger might choose to summon two bears, this would effectively mean you have six members in your party. Another situation is you might find and free Halsin, and he would join the fight even if you’re at the maximum.

There is a mod available via NexusMods that allows players to adjust the party size on PC. This will essentially allow you to play through with as many people as you want, but there’s no telling what odd situations you might encounter along the way.

If you have started to play Baldur’s Gate 3 with a friend and they stopped, their character doesn’t have to be taking up a party spot anymore. Simply go to camp and speak with them to essentially “store” them until later. You can then fill the spot with another player or even one of the companions. When your friend comes back, just get their character out of storage and enjoy the fun.

Knowing how many party members you can have in Baldur’s Gate 3 is important, especially if you want to play with a couple of friends or follow specific companion stories. While the maximum party size is four, this can be expanded on PC with mods. For everyone else, you’ll just have to make some tough decisions about who’s invited along on the journey. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 guide for more insights into this complex game.