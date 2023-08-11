How to Find Halsin in the Goblin Camp - Baldur's Gate 3 Don't forget to bring a pic-a-nic basket.

One of the first major challenges in Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting through the Goblin Camp. As is the case with most of the game, the actual events that play out and how you approach them as a player can vary pretty dang wildly. One chain of events can have you searching for Halsin, the former leader of the nearby Druid group before goblins happened. Turns out Halsin is alive, and finding him can be a little tricky.

Navigating the Goblin Camp

Like we mentioned before, Baldur’s Gate 3 can go all kinds of different ways. You can try to be sneaky, talk your way through dangerous situations, or simply go goblin mode yourself and do murders until the path is clear. Regardless of how you do it, you need to go through the heavy oak doors in the back of the camp into the Shattered Sanctum. Or bust through the cracked wall upstairs. You have choices.

Once inside, if you take the time to talk to people and don’t pick a fight you’ll get some clues that’ll update the quest in your journal. They aren’t needed to progress, but if you’re curious you’ll learn that after things went sour with the mercs, Halsin turned into a bear and bolted. However, he was eventually captured and tossed in a cell.

Finding Halsin and escaping the Goblin Camp

To find the cell, head through the Sanctum and take a right at the spooky-looking altar. You’ll cross a rickety bridge and a single door leading to the Worg Pens. Sure Enough, a bear is in one of the cells. At this point you can choose to attack the goblins, attack the bear, or simply step back and let nature run its course.

Source: Larian Studios

There will be a fight either way, but obviously attacking the bear takes this quest in a totally different direction. Either way, fighting in the Pens won’t blow your cover in the whole camp. That said, if you want to continue on with being homies with Halsin, he’s gonna need you to take out the three leaders: Minthara, Priestess Gut and Dror Ragzlin. This can be tough depending on your levels and choices, but it’s important to note that if you want some Bear Backup stealth will not be an option. If you decide ursine violence is the way to go, make sure to get Halsin to climb a ladder at some point because it’s funny as hell.

Once you take down your targets Halsin will dip out and head back to the druids on his own, and will eventually join your party if you want him to. Yes, Halsin is the bear. If you know you know.

