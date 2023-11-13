How to open the Threshold of Loss - Baldur's Gate 3 Solve the statue holding a plate scale puzzle in the House of Grief to unlock the Threshold of Loss in Baldur's Gate 3.

The House of Grief is a brutal section in Baldur’s Gate 3 in all senses of the word. Not only will it take an emotional toll and physical toll, it will also take a mental toll as you try to work out how the statue puzzle works and how to unlock the Threshold of Loss. The good news is that it’s a simple solution, provided you have the right items.

How to open the Threshold of Loss

To unlock the Threshold of Loss you need the Silver Key from Sharran Fidelian Lamona or place 1,000 gold on the scale. The cheapest option is going to be to find the body of Sharran Fidelian Lamona, assuming you’ve killed her, and grab the Silver Key from her pockets. You can hold left Alt on PC to highlight items around you, which should make finding her easier.

Look for the body of Sharran Fidelian Lamona, which will be labeled with gold. She has the Silver Key which you need for the door.

The other option is to approach the statue holding a plate, like what you’ve probably seen when in the Gauntlet of Shar. The plate has a black diamond on it and is actually a weighted scale. There will be a stone inscribed with a clue beside it. However, if you approach the Threshold of Loss and interact with the button on the ground, your companion may say something along the lines of, “If there’s anything this city’s nobility would hate to lose, it’s their wealth.” Thus the hint is to place something of value on the scale.

Alternatively, place 1,000 gold on the plate and the statue will lower, accept the offering, and open the door.

The good news is you don’t have to go broke opening the door. Just place 1,000 gold on the plate, which is enough to weigh it down, and the door will unlock. Keep in mind that your gold will disappear.

Now, it appears that regular items (swords, armor, jewels etc) will cause the plate to depress, but they won’t be consumed. It seems the only way to unlock the Threshold of Loss is with the Silver Key or 1,000 gold. With the door open and the statue’s hunger for wealth sated, you can pass through, complete Shadowheart’s questline, and even find the Mirror of Loss. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide for more quest help and puzzle solutions.