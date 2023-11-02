What is the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3? There is a maximum level in Baldur's Gate 3, which means you can't level up forever.

Because Baldur’s Gate 3 is built upon the foundation of Dungeons & Dragons, it should come as no surprise that the game features a level cap. Players that spent enough time to get to Act 3 will find themselves hitting the maximum level, but for those who are still exploring the early game, they may be curious as to what that level actually is.

Max level & XP requirements

Level 12 is the maximum level in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you hit Level 12, you will be unable to level up anymore and any XP you do get will not do anything to progress any aspect of your character. At this point, you will have all the available Spell Slots, feats, and other aspects of your class unlocked – the only way to get more will be through equipment.

You can inspect your character and highlight the XP bar to see how much more XP you need to level up. You need 24,000 to reach Level 12, the level cap.

When it comes to how much XP you need to hit the level cap, that figure is 24,000 XP. This might seem like a lot, but if you have been doing as many quests as possible during your playthrough, you should hit the maximum level by the time you reach Act 3 or a few hours into it.

If you’ve left Act 2 and are well on your way into Act 3 and are not yet near the maximum level, try and do as many side activities as possible. This includes companion side quests and odd things you might hear as you talk to people. While it’s not critical, being Level 12 will make things much easier in some of the later fights.

When you do hit Level 12, the fun doesn't have to stop. While you have likely grown comfortable with your build, remember you can always respec. This will let you change your class and make all the level-up decisions again.