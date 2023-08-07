How to respec - Baldur's Gate 3 Discover how to respec in Baldur's Gate 3 and where to find Withers, the character that offers to do it.

Respecing is an important part of any RPG and it’s one mechanic that can be easy to miss in Baldur’s Gate 3. Respecing allows you to completely rebuild your character from the ground up (except for appearance) by letting you reselect your class, subclass, and ability point distribution, and much more. The only trouble is that you must first find and unlock Withers.

How to repsec



Source: Shacknews

Respecing is available through an NPC called Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3. Withers is a lich that provides certain benefits to the player including hiring temporary companions, reviving allies, and respecing. This service comes at the price of 100 gold and will allow you to change your class and any associated subclass, multiclass or other options as well as your stat distribution (Strength, Intelligence, etc).

To do this, return to camp and locate Withers. Speak with him and select the option that reads: Can you help me change my class? (100). This option takes you to the character creation screen from the start of the game, although you will not be able to change your appearance.

Here you can alter everything mentioned above: class, subclasses, and stats. Spend some time tweaking your build and when you’re happy, confirm the changes. You can always cancel the respec by hitting the X in the top-right corner.

Where to find Withers

Obviously the first step with repsecing is finding Whithers. This corpse, which I’m pretty sure is a lich, is located in a secret underground area called the Dank Crypt near the Overgrown Ruins. You can enter the crypt via a hole in a nearby chapel or, if you’ve got the ability, the main doors.

This crypt is full of skeletons to defeat, so don’t go marching in there before you’ve unlocked some traveling companions like Lae’Zel, Gale, and even Shadowheart.

Once inside, clear out the entire cave, being sure to grab any keys and unlock each door. If you don’t find the keys, you can use a lockpicking tool to open the secure door. In this new room, head to the back and press the button on the wall to reveal a hidden chamber with a coffin inside. Open the coffin, speak with Withers, and tell him to meet you back at camp.



Source: Shacknews

From this point onward, Withers will be available at your camp whenever you need him. Make sure you check out his services, as you might find yourself needing his help with reviving a character. He can also help you with a hireling if you don’t have enough companions to fill up your party.

With Withers unlocked, you will now have access to the respecing system in Baldur’s Gate 3. Don’t be afraid to respec if don’t love your current build and want to try something completely different. Find more answers and walkthroughs over on our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.