How to free Lae'Zel - Baldur's Gate 3

If you're not sure how to free Lae-Zel, we'll have you sorted out in no time.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Success in Baldur’s Gate 3 can depend heavily on who is in your party. Early on, one character that could provide some punch to your combat proficiency is Lae'Zel. You’ll lose this character in the early game, but this guide will help you reunite in no time at all.

How to find and free Lae'Zel

An image showing the location of Lae-Zel in Baldur's Gate 3

After the ship crashes and you’re separated, find Lae'Zel just south of the Emerald Grove and Emerald Grove Environs. This location is also northeast of the crashed ship. You can see Lae'Zel’s location on the map image I’ve included above.

Once you find Lae'Zel, use either combat or dialogue to deal with the tieflings. I opted to lie to them and get them to leave on their own. Once that is done, shoot the bottom of Lae'Zel’s cage with an arrow (maybe two or three), and the bottom will fall out of the trap. If for some reason you don’t have the means to shoot the trap down, there’s a Shortbow sitting on the ground just below the cage. Pick it up and free Lae'Zel.

Once Lae'Zel is free you can use dialogue to have her join your party if you wish, or you can opt to go your separate ways. The choice is yours, but I chose to stick with Lae'Zel for the short term just because she helped tip the scales in my favor for some of the early combat sequences.

With Lae'Zel free, make sure that you check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic for more guides to help you on your journey.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

