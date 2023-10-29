Armor disappearing in combat - Baldur's Gate 3 Has your character's armor disappeared in combat? Have you been using Misty Step via a pair of boots? It's not a bug, it's a feature!

Your armor disappearing in combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not something you want to happen too often. After all, it’s how you avoid taking damage. But sometimes you’ll find your character is naked, except for their skivvies, and you’ll have no idea how it happened, where your armor is, or how to get it back. But there might be one thing you’ve been doing that explains it: using a certain pair of boots.

Armor disappearing in combat

The Boots of Very Fast Blinking give you Misty Step. Just make sure you read the fine print!

Source: Shacknews

If your armor has disappeared in combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a good chance you’re using shoes called Boots of Very Fast Blinking. These boots let you cast Misty Step for free each turn, which sounds too good to be true – because it is. The item description notes, “You can cast Misty Step, with the caveat that you will teleport leaving your clothes behind.”

Using the Misty Step attached to the boots will cause your armor to drop in a pile on the ground.

In the event you find yourself completely without a cape, armor, gauntlets, and camp clothing (but still wearing boots), there’s a good chance this is the reason. In order to get your armor, you’ll need to locate the spot where you cast Misty Step – that’s where they’ll be, all in a neat little pile. If you’re in combat, you can pick up each piece without expending an action or bonus action.

Now the decision will be up to you: strip down and use the Boots of Very Fast Blinking or use another means of Misty Step, one that costs you Spell Slots instead of pride. These boots can be useful in the situations where you need to sneak and remain hidden, but are less useful in intense fights.

The next time you see your character has lost their armor in combat, check whether you’ve used the Misty Step spell attached to the Boots of Very Fast Blinking. If not, take a look in your inventory to see if you’ve got a pouch full of gear – this can happen in certain situations throughout the story. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 guide for more help learning each element of this huge game.