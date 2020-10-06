How to quick save - Baldur's Gate 3 Learn how to quick save so you can load back into instances quickly in Baldur's Gate 3.

Those just jumping into Baldur’s Gate 3 will find that the game’s mechanics share a lot of similarities with other RPGs in the same vein. This means that quick saving and loading will play an integral part in exploring various conversation options and even replaying specific sections of the story. To help you navigate the wild lands of Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve put together this handy guide on how to quick save.

How to quick save

Quick saving can be useful for a lot of reasons in games like Baldur’s Gate 3. For some players, being able to jump back to the start of combat encounters will prove useful, especially if you find yourself starting to take heavy losses. Other players will find it useful for getting the most out of conversations, especially if you manage to fail one the active skillchecks that you run into. No matter the reasoning, all you need to do to quick save in Baldur’s Gate 3 is press F5 on your keyboard.

Quick saving can allow you to go back and replay skillchecks should you have a less than desirable outcome.

This will pause the game for a brief moment as it saves, you can then quickly load back into that save file by pressing F8 or by choosing Load Game from the pause menu. While some might look down on quick saving constantly, it’s definitely something we can appreciate as it can be interesting to explore the different options that come from encounters and choose the one that you like the most. It can also be very handy during any kind of tests you might find yourself trying to run during the game’s early access period. After all, Larian is looking for player feedback in the early access period, so it only makes sense to explore every faucet of the game that you can.

Now that you know how to quick save, make sure you check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 content for more helpful info and content.