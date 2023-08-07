How to change your dice - Baldur's Gate 3 Change the color of your d20 dice in Baldur's Gate 3 to something you like.

Going on your own personal adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3 is part of the joy of the game, and this level of personalization also extends to your dice. For those that want to express themselves, there is a way to change the color of your dice, so that whenever you need to roll a d20, you get to see something you like.

Change dice color

You can change your dice skin using the small settings button during d20 skill checks.

Changing your dice in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be done whenever you need to perform a skill check by rolling the d20 dice. This is the purple dice that appears where you must click it to roll and can add more bonuses to the outcome.

To change the color of your dice, click the settings icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen whenever the d20 dice appears. You will be able to select a new dice color, with some colors having additional flair like icons.

How to unlock more dice

There are a few different dice colors to choose from, available to those with different editions of the game.

There are a few different dice skin options in Baldur’s Gate 3. These dice colors appear to be bonuses from purchasing different versions of the game. Reddit user Nightshad3ster notes the four different dice colors that are available:

Scuffed Metal: Base game

Dragonflame Red: Digital Collector’s Edition

Behir Blue: PC exclusive

Illithid Purple: Physical Collector’s Edition

There seems to be some general confusion about the Behir Blue skin, with some users thinking it’s for the Steam version while others think it’s just PC exclusive. Whether there are more dice colors and options available in-game remains to be seen. However, Larian Studios has been quite clear about there not being any microtransactions, so don’t expect to buy any skins anytime soon – maybe mods will become available? Take a look over our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide for more puzzle solutions and answers to your questions.