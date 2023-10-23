How to fix the blank launcher for Baldur's Gate 3 Sometimes the Larian Studios launcher appears blank when launching Baldur's Gate 3 via Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of tough fights, but sometimes the challenges happen outside of the game, like when trying to deal with a blank launcher. Some players are encountering a weird bug where the Larian Studios launcher is completely blank, with the Play button not appearing. This obviously prevents you from playing the game but the good news is that it’s a simple fix.

Blank launcher fix

Sometimes when launching Baldur’s Gate 3 via Steam, the game’s launcher will appear blank. There are a couple of ways to fix the blank launcher problem and they both involve going into Settings. Firstly, click Settings and scroll down to the Reset Launcher button and select it. This will refresh the launcher and should hopefully make the Play button appear.

In the Settings you can reset the launcher or change your language to fix the blank launcher error.

Another way is to “change” the language in the settings. Again, click the Settings icon and select a language from the dropdown box (you don’t have to select something different), and then press Save Changes. This should also fix the blank launcher problem.

If neither of these solutions work, you may need to completely close the launcher and restart Steam. You may need to give the launcher a moment to load, as sometimes it appears blank at first and then all the assets and functionality appears. With this fixed, you can get back into BG3 and continue saving (or ruling) the world. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide for more help with quests and mechanics.