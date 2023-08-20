How to leave combat - Baldur's Gate 3 Got in over your head in combat in Baldur's Gate 3? There's a way you can disengage and flee, provided you do it properly.

Running away from combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a valid strategy. Sometimes the wisest action is to exit a fight and flee to safety, especially if you’re up against tough odds. However, disengaging from combat is in itself tough, as you’ll need to hit a specific threshold before you can leave.

How to leave combat

Leaving combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is handled by the Camp button that usually sits in the lower-right corner of the HUD. When in combat, the Camp icon is replaced by an icon of someone running. Highlighting this button will provide the following information:

You can flee from combat and go to camp if you are far enough from your enemies.

What this means is you must be a specific distance from your enemies in order to flee combat. When you are far enough away, clicking this button will send you to camp, effectively disengaging from combat and living to fight another day.

The Flee Combat button will inform you if you're in the right spot to safely flee.

Source: Shacknews

Now the important part is that you must be far from enemies. When mousing over the button, it will show how close an enemy is, if it’s too close you won’t be able to leave. The goal will be to get your character away from combat – this can be done using the Disengage and Dash abilities.

Disengage lets you move away from an enemy without suffering an Opportunity Attack. Usually, once you are close to an enemy, they will hit you if you try to walk away from them. This is indicated by a red arrow that points from them to you. By spending an Action, you can activate Disengage, which lets you walk away without getting hit.

Once you are out of close-quarters combat with a foe, you can get further away by using Dash, which doubles your movement during a turn. There are other ways to move away, like Misty Step, which lets you teleport to a location you can see. The goal will be to Disengage and then move far away enough that you can click the Flee Combat button.

After leaving combat and fleeing to the safety of your camp, you can rest up and get back into the action (or try going somewhere else). Remember to use Disengage where necessary to avoid getting hit with an Opportunity Attack. You can find more combat help and quest walkthroughs on our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.