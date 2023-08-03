How to hide your helmet - Baldur's Gate 3 Hide your helmet in Baldur's Gate 3 so you don't have to choose between seeing your pretty face and noggin protection.

While having armor equipped is great for protection in Baldur’s Gate 3, sometimes you just want to see your face. The good news is that it’s possible to hide your helmet, which will not only let you see your lovely features, but allow you to maintain whatever advantage your headwear is providing.

How to hide your helmet

To hide your helmet in Baldur’s Gate 3, open your inventory by pressing the I key on your keyboard or by pressing Right Trigger and selecting the helmet icon at the top of the radial using your controller.



Source: Shacknews

With the inventory open, highlight the helmet and either click the little box that appears directly above the helmet (when using keyboard) or press the Y Button on your controller. This will cycle between three helmet visibility options:

Show Helmet

Hide during dialogues

Hide Helmet

The options will either always have your helmet visible, hide it when you’re talking to another character, or hide your helmet at all times. No matter what option you choose, you will still gain all the benefits from whatever helmet or headgear you are wearing. This is only a cosmetic option.

Highlighting a piece of armor will allow you to press one of the buttons at the bottom of the screen to Toggle Helmet.

Source: Shacknews

It’s also possible to make a similar change with armor. The little icon above the armor can be clicked to hide your armor, which will reveal the clothes your character wears around camp. Alternatively, highlight the clothes and press the Y Button on controller to cycle the visibility. Again, you’ll get all the benefits of your armor without having to see it. This is great if you’ve got fancy clothing you want to show off.

Hiding your helmet in Baldur's Gate 3 is simple, the trouble is finding the little button amid the overwhelming amount of information. But now that you know where it is, you can cycle through the various options and even do the same with armor.