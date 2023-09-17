Where to go in the Astral Prism - Baldur's Gate 3 Entered the Astral Plane via the Astral Prism and don't know where to go?

So you’ve fought or talked your way through the Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3, reached the bottom of the building, and entered into the Astral Prism at the behest of Vlaakith and don’t know where to go? Don’t worry, it’s not just you. The good news is that the path forward isn’t far.

Where to go in the Astral Prism/Plane

When you reach the Astral Plane via the Astral Prism, interact with the purple fog through the giant gold band that leads to the Beckoning Cave to the west (right where you landed). This was right behind you when you entered the Astral Plane. Based on how the cutscene played out, most players believe that they entered through this portal, but that’s not the case – you were dropped right in front of it.

Go through the giant ring to the Beckoning Cave.

Source: Shacknews

Do a quick save before you walk through the portal. You’ll have a conversation with a few different outcomes and you might want to reload depending on how you want the story to progress.

For those who are playing with Lae’Zel in their party and are worried about her, here are some spoiler free comments that will hopefully help ease any concerns you might have. If Lae’Zel is a companion and not the main player she can’t pass through and have the conversation. If the result of your conversation makes Lae’Zel angry (but not angry enough to attack you), she will ask for time to think. Give her this time and you will be able to keep her trust during the next Long Rest.

After the cutscene in the Beckoning Cave plays out, you’ll be put back where you landed and a new portal will have appeared. Make sure you fully explore this small area before you leave, as there are some crafting resources, a chest, and some bodies to loot.

Knowing where to go when you first enter the Astral Prism after speaking with Vlaakith can be confusing. Remember to save before you go through the Beckoning Cave and don’t fret too much about Lae’Zel, she’s more open-minded and patient than you might think. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide for more assistance.