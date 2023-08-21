New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find Sussur Tree Bark - Baldur's Gate 3

Track down some Sussur Tree Bark for the Masterwork Weapon quest in Baldur's Gate 3.
Sussur Tree Bark is one of the components for a Masterwork Weapon that you’ll need to find in Baldur’s Gate 3. The quest itself doesn’t give you any indication of where this might be, but the good news is that it’s not too far into the game. You’ll just need to make it into the Underdark and survive some tough fights – but there are plenty of rewards along the way.

Sussur Tree Bark location

The Sussur Tree Bark is located in the Underdark, an area with multiple entrances throughout the Wilderness in Baldur’s Gate 3. The tree is located on the western side of the Underdark and even has its own Waypoint for fast travel.

A map showing the location of the Sussur Tree Bark in the Underdark
The Sussur Tree is in the western side of the Underdark. If you've found it, start at the Myconid Colony fast travel point.
In terms of actually reaching the Sussur Tree and grabbing its bark, you can either start at the Underdark – Selunite Outpost waypoint to the south or the Zhentarim Hideout waypoint to the north. The latter of these two options is accessed via Waukeen’s Rest where you’ll no doubt have tried to find the dowry.

Once you reach the Underdark, the goal will be to reach the Myconid Colony to the north. This is a haven of mushroom people where several quests can be gathered. From here, the Sussur Tree is directly west. The path is winding, but provided you keep going west, you will eventually reach the tree.

A Paladin stands on a root of the Sussur Tree, the bark is circled
There is only one scrap of Sussur Tree Bark to grab.
As you close in on the tree, you’ll start to discover Sussur Flowers which have an antimagic field, preventing spells from being cast. Do your best to avoid them or pick them up and send them to camp for use later.

The Sussur Tree Bark is a strip found on the southwest side of the tree. You will need to climb up the roots to reach the trunk. It’s a bit precarious and there are powerful monsters nearby, so be careful. As you get closer, a waypoint should appear on your map indicating the location of the bark.

Grab the Sussur Tree Bark and then get back down to safety. At this point the quest to Finish the Masterwork Weapon will progress. While you’re in the Underdark, make sure you grab the Phalar Aluve, a literal sword in the stone. For more help with quests, take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.

