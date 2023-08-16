How to get more Camp Supplies - Baldur's Gate 3 Stock up on Camp Supplies so you can do more Long Rests in Baldur's Gate 3.

Camp Supplies are one of the most important resources in Baldur’s Gate 3. These simple supplies help keep your traveling companions healthy and fully recharged. Start to run low, and you won’t be able to reap the benefits of a Long Rest, at which point getting more Camp Supplies is going to be tough.

How to get more Camp Supplies

Camp Supplies can be found everywhere: crates, boxes, barrels, even on other people.

Source: Shacknews

Camp Supplies can be found just about everywhere in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re found in boxes and crates, on the back of wagons and on tables, and are sold by basically every merchant you’ll come across. Whenever you can, always pick up as many Camp Supplies as possible, even if it means taking a quick trip to Camp to drop them off.

If you’re getting to the point where you’re rolling in gold and don’t need to buy anything specific, it’s always a good idea to nab Camp Supplies from traders. Sometimes they’ll sell a big Supply Pack while others will have the individual resources, like wine, meats, and vegetables.

But if you don’t have the gold, look in every barrel, box, and crate you find. Sometimes there will be rotten food, but there should also be plenty of fresh resources. Additionally, any Clerics that reach level 10 can cast Divine Intervention and choose Golden Generosity for a whole lot of Camp Supplies. Be warned that you can only cast this spell once, and there are three other options to choose from, so only pick Golden Generosity if things are dire.

Where to store Camp Supplies

Keep a Camp Supply Sack at camp and drop any Camp Supplies into it.

Source: Shacknews

Once you have a healthy supply of Camp Supplies, you’ll notice that the weight you’re carrying will be getting quite high. To deal with this, you can drop a Camp Supply Sack in your supply box at Camp and put all of your supplies in that.

Note that when you do go to perform a Long Rest, the game will notify you that you don’t have any Camp Supplies on your person and that you won’t get all the benefits of the Long Rest – this is despite having plenty of resources in the Camp chest. This screen can be safely ignored as you will receive an additional prompt asking you to select which supplies to use.

Gathering Camp Supplies and storing them safely to avoid excess weight is all part of the fun of adventuring in Baldur’s Gate 3. Make sure you’ve got enough resources for a few Long Rests, as things can get quite dire rather quickly. For more help with learning the basics or completing quests, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.