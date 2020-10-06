Best starter class - Baldur's Gate 3 Find out more about the different classes so you can find your best starter class in Baldur's Gate 3.

Creating a character is one of the most important steps in an RPG, especially one that is as heavily influenced by D&D as Baldur’s Gate 3 is. That’s why it’s important to ensure you’re choosing a class, race, and skills that make sense for your playstyle. In this guide, we’ll go over the differences between the classes and talk about the best starter class for players just jumping in.

Best starter class

There are six classes available for players to play in the current version of Baldur’s Gate 3. This list may change over time, and if it does, we’ll be sure to update this article. For now, though, let’s focus on these six classes. The available classes include: Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock, and Wizard. Of these six, several of the classes also include different subclasses, which can change as you level up your characters throughout the game.

Fighters are a good class for new players just jumping into RPGs.

Finding the best starter class is all about figuring out what kind of playstyle you want to spend the game exploring. For those who enjoy strength-based dialogue and combat, the Fighter class is probably going to feel the most welcoming. Fighters benefit from class features like Heavy Armor Proficiency, Strength Saving Throw Proficiency, and have unmatched skill with wielding weapons and armor.

Those who prefer a sneakier approach to things will want to go with a Rogue, as this class benefits heavily from back-handed dealings. Dexterity Saving Throw Proficiency and Intelligence Saving Throw Proficiency are key class features on display here, and even proficiencies in stealth, perception, and sleight of hand will play integral parts in developing this class moving forward.

Magic-based players will find themselves well at home with the Warlock, Wizard, or Cleric classes, though there are some differences to note between the three. Clerics focus more on healing spells, most of which are determined heavily by the deity that they follow. Warlocks focus on magic that is more unique, based on the pact that they have agreed to with an all-powerful patron. This grants them access to spells like Arms of Hadar and Cantrips like Eldritch Blast. Finally, Wizards are magic users that have combined the use of magic with research, opening themselves up to specialized schools of magic. You’ll want to take a close look at the various spells and offerings between the three before choosing one for your character.

Finally, we have the Ranger. Similar to Rogues, Rangers are characters that rely heavily on a deep connection with nature. This grants them access to skills like Beast Tamer, and better perception abilities. These characters don’t benefit from the sleazier skills of the Rogue but offer similar ranged capabilities.

Now that you have a bit better idea of what the classes focus on, you can narrow down which class is best for you. If you aren’t big into D&D games, or RPGs in the general, then we’d suggest starting off with something that offers a lot of damage and health capabilities, like the Fighter. Of course, more advanced users will want to look at the differences between the characters more closely to figure out what fits best. For more help with Baldur’s Gate 3, head over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic. You can also check out our guide on how to fast travel for more info on the various runes that can be found around the game world.