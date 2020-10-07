All companions & how to get them - Baldur's Gate 3 Learn more about all the companions in Baldur's Gate 3, including how to add them to your party.

Companions can be a valuable part of your party in RPGs, often unlocking new avenues for you to pursue, or even new skills for you to utilize. As you make your way through Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re going to come across a number of different companions you can meet and add to your party. In this guide, we’ll break down everything we know about all these companions, including where to find them, how to get them, and what class they are.

All companions and how to get them

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in Early Access now, which means players can dive in and experience the first bit of the game in a very early state. Along the way, you’re going to meet quite a few interesting people, some of which you can even recruit into your party. It’s not just class that makes a difference here, though, each companion you find in Baldur’s Gate 3 also comes with its own personality, likes, dislikes, and even hate for other companions that you have in your group.

Shadowheart

The first companion that you’ll come across is Shadowheart. She can be met shortly after you wake up on the beach. When you first meet her, she’ll be attempting to break into a locked door that leads to some ruins that you can explore. Speak with her and choose to travel together to have her join your party.

Shadowheart is actually a very valuable character for your party. As a Cleric based in Trickery, Shadowheart packs quite a punch compared to some of the other characters that you’ll meet on your journey and her healing-based spells, as well as her offensive spells will come in quite handy as you make your way through the game.

Astarion

The second companion that you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Astarion, a Rogue. To get Astarion to join you, all you’ll need to do is kill the monster that he is hiding from and then accept his invitation to tag along with you. Like many of the others in your party, Astarion has a Mind Flayer tadpole in his head, and he wants to get rid of it.

Astarion makes an excellent addition to your party if you don’t already have a Rogue in your party. He’s great at picking locks and pockets, and for charming his way through all the conversations that you’ll come across. Like most people in the world, Astarion has his own dark secrets – including the fact that he’s a vampire.

Gale

The third member of your party that you can recruit early on is Gale. As an Evocation-based Wizard, Gale is a night catch for the party and he comes with some interesting side stories for you to pursue as well. He claims to have a Mind Flayer tadpole in his head, but nobody in your party remembers seeing him aboard the Mind Flayer’s ship before it went down. He can be found near the first of many fast travel portals that you’ll encounter around the world.

Lae’zel

Players will recognize this character from the opening bit of Baldur’s Gate 3. After the crash of the Mind Flayer’s ship, players will be able to find Lae’zel trapped in a cage after you meet up with Gale. You’ll need to free her to add her to your party. Lae’zel has a lot of opinions about things and can be extremely aggressive during situations, which makes sense as a Fighter. As you level up, Lae’zel will come into more and more abilities, making her exceptionally useful as a member of your team.

Wyll

The final companion you can come across in Baldur’s Gate 3 right now is Wyll. As a Warlock, he’s very useful as a ranged, magic user, and can be found in the camp training one of the younger Tieflings. Warlocks are a bit different than Wizards, and you’ll find that few of his abilities will even outmatch those that Gale has available.

We’ll continue adding more companions as we find out about them in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more help, be sure to head back over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic and check out our guide on the best starter class for even more info and content.