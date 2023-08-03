New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC keybindings & controller buttons - Baldur's Gate 3

Keep track of all the buttons in Baldur's Gate 3 including keyboard and controller inputs.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Larian Studios
1

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge game with a lot of mechanics and an equal number of controls and keybindings. As you undertake your grand adventure, there will no doubt be questions relating to which key does what and what each button on the controller does. Below is a look at the keyboard inputs for each action as well as the corresponding inputs on Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC keybindings

PC players have a whole lot of controls at their fingertips. While you can certainly use your mouse to click everything, it will be quicker to learn the buttons, allowing you to make snappier decisions in combat.

PC keybindings
Action Input
Camera Backward S
Camera Forward W
Camera Left A
Camera Right D
Camera Rotate Middle Mouse Button
Camera Rotate Left Q
Camera Rotate Right E
Camera Zoom In Page Up
Camera Zoom Out Page Down
Centre Camera on Character Home
Toggle Tactical Camera O
Cancel Action Escape
Context Menu Right Mouse Button
Expand Tooltip Left Alt
Highlight Characters Grave
Interact Left Mouse Button
Ping Alt + Right Mouse Button
Prepare Main Attack Left Ctrl
Rotate Item Left Mouse Scroll Down
Rotate Item Right Mouse Scroll Up
Select Character at Position 1 F1
Select Character at Position 2 F2
Select Character at Position 3 F3
Select Character at Position 4 F4
Select Next Character Right Bracket
Select Previous Character Left Bracket
Select Slot 1 1
Select Slot 10 0
Select Slot 11 Minus
Select Slot 12 =
Select Slot 2 2
Select Slot 3 3
Select Slot 4 4
Select Slot 5 5
Select Slot 6 6
Select Slot 7 7
Select Slot 8 8
Select Slot 9 9
Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon U
Short Rest [blank]
Show Item Labels Left Alt
Skip Video Escape
Toggle Climbing Left Shift
Toggle Dual Wielding R
Toggle Group Mode G
Toggle Hide Shift + C
Toggle Input Mode Ctrl + Shift + Q
Toggle Weapon Set F
Alchemy H
Cancel End Turn Space
Character Sheet N
Close Window Escape
End Turn Space
Enter Turn-Based Mode Shift + Space
Flee from Combat Shift + Space
Hold To Split Item Stack Left Shift
Illithid Powers B
In-Game Menu Escape
Inspiration P
Inventory and Equipment I
Journal J
Jump Z
Leave Turn-Based Mode Shift + Space
Map M
Party View Tab
Pin Tooltip T
Quickload F8
Quicksave F5
Reactions L
Shove V
Show / Hide UI F10
Show Sneak Cones Left Shift
Skip Space
Spellbook K
Take All Items from Container Space
Throw X
Toggle Info Left Ctrl
Toggle Sneak C

Baldur’s Gate 3 controller buttons: Xbox & PlayStation

Xbox controller labeled with the controls for Baldur's Gate 3

Source: Shacknews

Whether you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation controller, learning the button inputs might take some time. When using a controller, some inputs will open up radial menus, which you can then scroll through to access more abilities or resources.

Controller buttons
Action Xbox PlayStation
Map View Button Left on touchpad
Game Menu Menu Button Right on touchpad
Shortcut Menu Right Trigger R2
Character Actions Right Bumper R1
End Turn Y Triangle
Cancel / Exit B Circle
Interact / (Hold) Active Search A Cross
Context Menu X Square
Move Camera / (Hold) Show World Information Right Thumbstick Right Thumbstick
Manage Party Left Trigger L2
Character Actions Left Bumper L1
Move Character / (Hold) Toggle Selection Cursor Left Thumbstick Left Thumbstick
Jump / (Hold) Toggle Light Source D-pad Up D-pad Up
Previous Target D-pad Left D-pad Left
Examine / (Hold) Hide Party D-pad Down D-pad Down
Next Target D-pad Right D-pad Right

Take some time to familiarize yourself with the various PC keybindings and controller buttons in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve also got our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide that contains other helpful guides that answer various questions you might have.

