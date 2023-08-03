PC keybindings & controller buttons - Baldur's Gate 3 Keep track of all the buttons in Baldur's Gate 3 including keyboard and controller inputs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge game with a lot of mechanics and an equal number of controls and keybindings. As you undertake your grand adventure, there will no doubt be questions relating to which key does what and what each button on the controller does. Below is a look at the keyboard inputs for each action as well as the corresponding inputs on Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC keybindings

PC players have a whole lot of controls at their fingertips. While you can certainly use your mouse to click everything, it will be quicker to learn the buttons, allowing you to make snappier decisions in combat.

PC keybindings Action Input Camera Backward S Camera Forward W Camera Left A Camera Right D Camera Rotate Middle Mouse Button Camera Rotate Left Q Camera Rotate Right E Camera Zoom In Page Up Camera Zoom Out Page Down Centre Camera on Character Home Toggle Tactical Camera O Cancel Action Escape Context Menu Right Mouse Button Expand Tooltip Left Alt Highlight Characters Grave Interact Left Mouse Button Ping Alt + Right Mouse Button Prepare Main Attack Left Ctrl Rotate Item Left Mouse Scroll Down Rotate Item Right Mouse Scroll Up Select Character at Position 1 F1 Select Character at Position 2 F2 Select Character at Position 3 F3 Select Character at Position 4 F4 Select Next Character Right Bracket Select Previous Character Left Bracket Select Slot 1 1 Select Slot 10 0 Select Slot 11 Minus Select Slot 12 = Select Slot 2 2 Select Slot 3 3 Select Slot 4 4 Select Slot 5 5 Select Slot 6 6 Select Slot 7 7 Select Slot 8 8 Select Slot 9 9 Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon U Short Rest [blank] Show Item Labels Left Alt Skip Video Escape Toggle Climbing Left Shift Toggle Dual Wielding R Toggle Group Mode G Toggle Hide Shift + C Toggle Input Mode Ctrl + Shift + Q Toggle Weapon Set F Alchemy H Cancel End Turn Space Character Sheet N Close Window Escape End Turn Space Enter Turn-Based Mode Shift + Space Flee from Combat Shift + Space Hold To Split Item Stack Left Shift Illithid Powers B In-Game Menu Escape Inspiration P Inventory and Equipment I Journal J Jump Z Leave Turn-Based Mode Shift + Space Map M Party View Tab Pin Tooltip T Quickload F8 Quicksave F5 Reactions L Shove V Show / Hide UI F10 Show Sneak Cones Left Shift Skip Space Spellbook K Take All Items from Container Space Throw X Toggle Info Left Ctrl Toggle Sneak C

Baldur’s Gate 3 controller buttons: Xbox & PlayStation



Whether you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation controller, learning the button inputs might take some time. When using a controller, some inputs will open up radial menus, which you can then scroll through to access more abilities or resources.

Controller buttons Action Xbox PlayStation Map View Button Left on touchpad Game Menu Menu Button Right on touchpad Shortcut Menu Right Trigger R2 Character Actions Right Bumper R1 End Turn Y Triangle Cancel / Exit B Circle Interact / (Hold) Active Search A Cross Context Menu X Square Move Camera / (Hold) Show World Information Right Thumbstick Right Thumbstick Manage Party Left Trigger L2 Character Actions Left Bumper L1 Move Character / (Hold) Toggle Selection Cursor Left Thumbstick Left Thumbstick Jump / (Hold) Toggle Light Source D-pad Up D-pad Up Previous Target D-pad Left D-pad Left Examine / (Hold) Hide Party D-pad Down D-pad Down Next Target D-pad Right D-pad Right

Take some time to familiarize yourself with the various PC keybindings and controller buttons in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve also got our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide that contains other helpful guides that answer various questions you might have.