PC keybindings & controller buttons - Baldur's Gate 3
Keep track of all the buttons in Baldur's Gate 3 including keyboard and controller inputs.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge game with a lot of mechanics and an equal number of controls and keybindings. As you undertake your grand adventure, there will no doubt be questions relating to which key does what and what each button on the controller does. Below is a look at the keyboard inputs for each action as well as the corresponding inputs on Xbox and PlayStation controllers.
Baldur’s Gate 3 PC keybindings
PC players have a whole lot of controls at their fingertips. While you can certainly use your mouse to click everything, it will be quicker to learn the buttons, allowing you to make snappier decisions in combat.
|PC keybindings
|Action
|Input
|Camera Backward
|S
|Camera Forward
|W
|Camera Left
|A
|Camera Right
|D
|Camera Rotate
|Middle Mouse Button
|Camera Rotate Left
|Q
|Camera Rotate Right
|E
|Camera Zoom In
|Page Up
|Camera Zoom Out
|Page Down
|Centre Camera on Character
|Home
|Toggle Tactical Camera
|O
|Cancel Action
|Escape
|Context Menu
|Right Mouse Button
|Expand Tooltip
|Left Alt
|Highlight Characters
|Grave
|Interact
|Left Mouse Button
|Ping
|Alt + Right Mouse Button
|Prepare Main Attack
|Left Ctrl
|Rotate Item Left
|Mouse Scroll Down
|Rotate Item Right
|Mouse Scroll Up
|Select Character at Position 1
|F1
|Select Character at Position 2
|F2
|Select Character at Position 3
|F3
|Select Character at Position 4
|F4
|Select Next Character
|Right Bracket
|Select Previous Character
|Left Bracket
|Select Slot 1
|1
|Select Slot 10
|0
|Select Slot 11
|Minus
|Select Slot 12
|=
|Select Slot 2
|2
|Select Slot 3
|3
|Select Slot 4
|4
|Select Slot 5
|5
|Select Slot 6
|6
|Select Slot 7
|7
|Select Slot 8
|8
|Select Slot 9
|9
|Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon
|U
|Short Rest
|[blank]
|Show Item Labels
|Left Alt
|Skip Video
|Escape
|Toggle Climbing
|Left Shift
|Toggle Dual Wielding
|R
|Toggle Group Mode
|G
|Toggle Hide
|Shift + C
|Toggle Input Mode
|Ctrl + Shift + Q
|Toggle Weapon Set
|F
|Alchemy
|H
|Cancel End Turn
|Space
|Character Sheet
|N
|Close Window
|Escape
|End Turn
|Space
|Enter Turn-Based Mode
|Shift + Space
|Flee from Combat
|Shift + Space
|Hold To Split Item Stack
|Left Shift
|Illithid Powers
|B
|In-Game Menu
|Escape
|Inspiration
|P
|Inventory and Equipment
|I
|Journal
|J
|Jump
|Z
|Leave Turn-Based Mode
|Shift + Space
|Map
|M
|Party View
|Tab
|Pin Tooltip
|T
|Quickload
|F8
|Quicksave
|F5
|Reactions
|L
|Shove
|V
|Show / Hide UI
|F10
|Show Sneak Cones
|Left Shift
|Skip
|Space
|Spellbook
|K
|Take All Items from Container
|Space
|Throw
|X
|Toggle Info
|Left Ctrl
|Toggle Sneak
|C
Baldur’s Gate 3 controller buttons: Xbox & PlayStation
Whether you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation controller, learning the button inputs might take some time. When using a controller, some inputs will open up radial menus, which you can then scroll through to access more abilities or resources.
|Controller buttons
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Map
|View Button
|Left on touchpad
|Game Menu
|Menu Button
|Right on touchpad
|Shortcut Menu
|Right Trigger
|R2
|Character Actions
|Right Bumper
|R1
|End Turn
|Y
|Triangle
|Cancel / Exit
|B
|Circle
|Interact / (Hold) Active Search
|A
|Cross
|Context Menu
|X
|Square
|Move Camera / (Hold) Show World Information
|Right Thumbstick
|Right Thumbstick
|Manage Party
|Left Trigger
|L2
|Character Actions
|Left Bumper
|L1
|Move Character / (Hold) Toggle Selection Cursor
|Left Thumbstick
|Left Thumbstick
|Jump / (Hold) Toggle Light Source
|D-pad Up
|D-pad Up
|Previous Target
|D-pad Left
|D-pad Left
|Examine / (Hold) Hide Party
|D-pad Down
|D-pad Down
|Next Target
|D-pad Right
|D-pad Right
Take some time to familiarize yourself with the various PC keybindings and controller buttons in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve also got our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide that contains other helpful guides that answer various questions you might have.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, PC keybindings & controller buttons - Baldur's Gate 3