How to exit turn-based mode - Baldur's Gate 3 Learn how to exit turn-based mode in Baldur's Gate 3.

One of the nicest features about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ability to enter and exit turn-based mode on a whim. Unfortunately, if you’re anything like us, you’re probably going to end up accidentally entering it a few times before you get the hang of things. To help you avoid being stuck, we’ve put together this handy guide on how to exit turn-based mode.

How to exit turn-based mode

If you happen to enter turn-based mode on accident, then you can easily exit it by pressing Shift + Space on your keyboard. This will exit the mode completely, allowing you to return to real-time. It should be noted, though, that you cannot simply exit turn-based mode while in combat. During these particular sequences the game will be locked to turn-based, allowing you complete control of your characters throughout those moments.

Combat in Baldur's Gate 3 is always turn-based.

Now that you know how to exit turn-based mode, let’s talk about how to enter it. This will help you avoid accidentally entering it as you’re playing. To enter turn-based mode, you’re going to press Space on your keyboard at any time. This will take you out of real-time, allowing you to control your characters by turns. This is really handy for sneaking up on enemy characters, as it gives you minute control of your party without having to worry about splitting them off into different groups.

Making use of turn-based mode can be exceptionally useful when you’re exploring rooms with lots of traps. You should now know how to enter and exit turn-based mode freely. For more help in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can head over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic. We also recommend checking out our guide on how to quick save, and our guide on how to fast travel, to help you get your footing in this dangerous new world.