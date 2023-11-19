What is the Steeped in Bliss buff - Baldur's Gate 3 Learn what the Steeped in Bliss buff is and where it comes from in Baldur's Gate 3.

There are a lot of buffs and debuffs in Baldur’s Gate 3, and one that might catch you off guard is called Steeped in Bliss. This offers some advantages and also a couple of disadvantages, but the most confusing element for most players will be working out where the Steeped in Bliss effect comes from.

Steeped in Bliss: What it does and where it comes from

The Steeped in Bliss buff is given by the Resonance Stone, a pinky-purple jewel with legs that looks like some sort of headcrab from Half-Life. You likely picked this up while exploring the Mind Flayer Colony where you fought Kethric Thorm and hopefully solved the brain connection puzzle.

The Resonance Stone looks like a crab and it is responsible for the Steeped in Bliss buff.

Source: Shacknews

As for what effect the Steeped in Bliss buff offers, it’s actually a buff and debuff. Here’s what the in-game effect says: Seized by great joy, affected entity is more energized and also more mentally compliant. Entity has Advantage on physical Checks and Disadvantage on mental Saving Throws Entity is also Vulnerable to Psychic damage.

Steeped in Bliss is actually both a buff and debuff.

Source: Shacknews

So while you will find it easier to pass physical Checks (like a Strength Check), you will be at a severe disadvantage when it comes to Saving Throws relating to anything with your mind. Additionally, you will take more Psychic damage – which means Mind Flayers will deal more damage to you.

Steeped in Bliss affects nearby allies as well.

Source: Shacknews

To make matters worse, Steeped in Bliss is an area-of-effect, meaning it affects anyone around you. As you can see in the image, Karlach is being affected by the Resonance Stone that is in my inventory even though I’m standing quite far from her in the barn doors.

Ideally, you will only use the Resonance Stone if you know you’ll need to perform a physical Check, like Strength. If you know you’re dealing with a monster that does Psychic damage or you need to pass a mental Saving Throw, send the weird little pink robot crab to camp.

Now that you’ve know where the Steeped in Bliss effect comes from, you can decide what to do with the Resonance Stone. You might find it useful, so don’t go selling it straight away. Take a look at our Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide for more help working out different buffs and game mechanics.