How to dye clothes - Baldur's Gate 3 Spruce up your look by changing the color of your clothes using dye in Baldur's Gate 3.

Spend enough time in Baldur’s Gate 3 and eventually you’ll want to dye your clothes. Whether it’s to freshen up or attain a certain look, the process of dying clothes has a couple of requirements, but it’s nothing too outlandish. The only trouble will be getting the dye to do it!

How to dye clothes

The dye goes in the left and the clothing goes in the right. Selecting Combine produces a dyed item!

Dying clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3 is as simple as right-clicking the dye consumable and dragging in the item you want to dye. This will change the color of the item, unless of course it has already been dyed with a similar color. Here are the steps, just in case you need them:

Right-click a dye consumable Select Combine In the new window, drag the item you want to dye into the right-hand box Select Combine to dye the item

Those that purchased a special edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will find themselves in possession of five Drake General Dye consumables. These are used to dye clothing different colors (my dye was red!). Now, trying to dye the Cape of the Red Prince Red with a red dye will consume one dye, but it won’t change the color of the cape because it’s already red. However, you can dye something like the basic starting clothing red using the dye.

Where to get dye

Dyes can be purchased and found.

Other than purchase bonuses, dye can be found or purchased from merchants. Anytime you see a trader icon on your map, go and speak to them and see if they’ve got any unique dye you want to pick up. One of the first vendors that sell dye is located in Emerald Grove.

You can, of course, dye the clothes of any companions in your party. You’ll need to recruit them at the camp and then use the party inventory screen to select what clothes you want to dye. With that done, your troupe should be looking ready for action. For more help, read over our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide.