How to enable nudity - Baldur's Gate 3 Where to find the setting to enable or disable nudity in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 tells a rich story full of intrigue and drama fused with plenty of combat, but there’s also a lot of nudity. Those that want to enable or disable nudity can do so by changing a setting in-game. This will either allow the game to show every inch of your character or hide their shame by cutting away before the juicy parts.

Enable or disable nudity



Source: Shacknews

The nudity option in Baldur’s Gate 3 is offered right at the start of the game, before you’ve even adjusted the brightness settings. Choosing “Yes” will show all nudity, including full-frontals, while opting for “No” will avoid such things.

When you’re actually in the game, enabling nudity (or disabling it) can be done by hitting the Escape button and selecting Options. In the Options screen, click the Gameplay tab and scroll down to User Options. Here you will find three settings: Show Genitals, Show Cinematic Nudity, and Share Private Moments.



Source: Shacknews

Show Genitals means whether or not you can see your characters or someone else’s private parts. Cinematic Nudity relates to whether or not genitals are shown during scenes of a sexual nature or any scenes where someone might be exposed. As for Share Private Moments, some scenes are private, meaning when playing co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 other players will not be able to see your choices, hear certain dialogue, or see the outcome of decisions.

What nudity is in Baldur’s Gate 3?

As for what nudity appears in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is mainly shots of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia. This is shown during the character creation and some sex scenes. However, while nudity is shown in scenes, the camera cuts away before anything occurs. Here’s what the ESRB has to say about it:

The game contains a brief sequence depicting a couple with exposed buttocks and breasts engaging in sexual activity (i.e., a man guiding a character's hand towards his groin)—the camera cuts away to characters' faces.

Additionally, the character’s genitals can be selected during the character creation process. Players can choose between a few types of vulva and penis options and opt to Hide Clothes in order to get a better look. If the Hide Clothes box is left unchecked, then you will not see the genitalia.

That’s all there is to know about nudity in Baldur’s Gate 3. Those that want to avoid seeing any nude characters can find more settings in the Options. Part of the joy of the game is tweaking it to suit your personal needs. Be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 strategy guide for more help with this dense game.