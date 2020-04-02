Resident Evil 3 is finally here. Fans of the original will find a fresh experience and new players will be challenged once again by the zombie hordes. For those that might need some guidance on collectibles, we here at Shacknews have been hard at work cataloguing everything for our Resident Evil 3 guide.
|Resident Evil 3 guides
|All weapons locations
|Where to find all the weapons in the game.
|All weapon upgrades
|Track down all the weapon upgrades to improve your arsenal.
|Hip Pouch locations
|Increase your inventory size by finding all the Hip Pouches.
|Lightning Hawk Magnum location
|Find the Lightning Hawk Magnum and take out larger foes with ease.
|Shotgun location
|Grab the first weapon you can unlock, the Shotgun, in Resident Evil 3.
|Charlie Doll locations
|The location of all 20 Charlie Dolls in Resident Evil 3.
|Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy & Record guide
|A guide to unlocking the RE: Master of Unlocking Acheivement.
|Safe codes and locations
|There are three safes to find and unlock, here's where they're located.
|Locker locations
|Where to find all the locked lockers in the game.
|Strongbox locations
|Find all strongboxes and ID Card strongboxes hidden in Raccoon City.
|Pickable lock locations
|Discover the last pickable locks in Resident Evil 3.
|Bolt Cutters location
|Track down the bolt cutters so you can break into new rooms.
|Fire Hose location
|Where to find the fire hose so you can get the bolt cutters.
|Lock Pick location
|The lock pick is needed to get many of the secrets and items in Resident Evil 3.
|Battery Pack location
|Find the Battery Pack so Jill can leave the Sewers.
|Jewel locations - Clock Tower Monument puzzle
|Where to find the three jewels for the clock tower monument.
|Ammo recipes
|Learn the recipes for all the craftable ammo and grenades.
|How and when to discard items
|Work out how and when to discard items.
|S.T.A.R.S. ID Card location
|Find the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card to open the stronboxes in the Police Station.
|Where to farm points
|The best way to farm up a lot of points really fast for the Store.
|Hunt for fuses guide
|How to get all three fuses within 5 minutes for the Achievement/Trophy.
|Load the Grenade Launcher faster
|Swap between grenade types instantly with this Grenade Launcher trick.
|Resident Evil 3 download file size
|Prepare your console or PC hard drives for RE3's download file size.
|Is Resident Evil 3 remake coming to Nintendo Switch?
|Some datamined information is causing a stir about RE3 coming to Switch.
