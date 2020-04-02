Pickable lock locations - Resident Evil 3 There are a lot of pickable locks to find in Resident Evil 3, and some of them aren't actually attacked to a container.

Pickable locks are a bit of a catch-all in Resident Evil 3. For those chasing the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement, finding all the pickable locks is going to mean more than just unlocking strongboxes and lockers. Outside of these containers exists two locks attached to doors that must be picked.

Pickable lock locations

There are several pickable locks to find in Resident Evil 3. If you haven’t already, check out our guide on all the locker locations and all the strongbox locations, as these will point you to those specific containers.

These pickable locks are part of the Achievement/Trophy and challenge, RE: Master of Unlocking.

However, as mentioned above, there are two locks on doors that can only be opened with Jill’s lock pick. These aren’t labeled as “Simple locks” on the map as the others are. Instead, they’re labeled as “Padlocked Door”.

Downtown – Toy Uncle

The door to the Toy Uncle store is one of the pickable locks in Resident Evil 3.

The first pickable lock that isn’t a locker or strongbox is attached to the door of the Toy Uncle store in the Downtown area. This store is at the top of the stairs. It’s a good idea to grab the lock pick then immediately return to the store before switching the power on so that Nemesis doesn’t spawn. The store contains a fancy box with a jewel for the clock tower monument as well as a Charlie Doll.

Hospital – Reception

The last pickable lock on a door is found in the Hospital Reception.

The last pickable lock on a door is found in the Hospital, in the Reception on the first floor (1F). This is the main path that leads to the next area and is only able to be unlocked by Jill. Consider spending some time exploring the Hospital before you head through this door, as you will still need to find the Lightning Hawk magnum.

With these two padlocked doors unlocked (as well as the lockers and strongboxes), you will have picked all the pickable locks. Make sure you’ve also found the safes and safe codes, as that is also a requirement in the challenge. Head to the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for more tips and collectibles.