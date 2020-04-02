New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Master of Unlocking - Resident Evil 3

The Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3 requires finding the location of every safe and safe code, locker, strongbox, and pickable lock.
Sam Chandler
1

The RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3 has a rather lengthy requirement. Players will need to track down and open every safe, locker, strongbox, and pickable lock in the game.

Master of Unlocking guide

There are four main areas to focus on for the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3. Those areas are the safes and safe codes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks.

Resident Evil 3 Master of Unlocking
Unlocking all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks gives the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge.

These four things are spread out over the entire campaign of Resident Evil 3, so finding them in order is going to be the best way to go. You can also check out our individual guides for each one, too:

For those that would rather tackle them in order, below is a breakdown of each main area, and the various containers you can find within. Keep in mind, you will need to have the lock pick unlocked as well as the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card for the strongboxes in the Police Station.

Downtown

Resident Evil 3 Master of Unlocking Downtown
There is one of each unlockable item in the Downtown area of Resident Evil 3.

The Downtown area is actually split into two distinct sections, before and after the Sewers. After you emerge from the Sewers, there is only a single container to open, and that’s the sole strongbox in the house (which is also where you’ll find a Charlie Doll). The Downtown area has the following items to find:

  • 1x Safe
  • 3x Lockers
  • 3x Strongboxes
  • 1x Pickable lock

Sewers

Resident Evil 3 Master of Unlocking Sewers
The Sewers is the only area with a single thing to unlock, a solitary locker.

After returning to the subway station after restoring power and rerouting, you will be once again thrown off track and into the Sewers. This area has one container to unlock:

  • 1x Locker

Police Station

Resident Evil 3 Master of Unlocking Police Station
These S.T.A.R.S. ID Card strongboxes are limited to the Police Station.

The Police Station will be the first chance for players to play as Carlos. Unlike Jill, Carlos does not have a lock pick, so the strongboxes and lockers in the station are opened with an ID card and a dial lock. The Police Station has the following containers to open:

  • 1x Safe
  • 3x S.T.A.R.S. ID Card strongboxes
  • 2x Lockers

Hospital

Resident Evil 3 Master of Unlocking Hospital Safe
There is a single safe in this Hospital in Resident Evil 3.

While not the last area in the game, the Hospital is the last location that has any safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks. This area is played through as Carlos and Jill, so it’s up to you which character you use to open the safe.

  • 1x Safe
  • 1x Pickable lock door
  • 1x Strongbox
  • 3x Lockers

There might not be as many safes to crack in Resident Evil 3 as there was in its predecessor, but there are certainly enough lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks to keep you busy. Finding them all is tricky, but it’s worth it for the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge! Check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for more collectible guides.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

