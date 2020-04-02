Master of Unlocking - Resident Evil 3 The Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3 requires finding the location of every safe and safe code, locker, strongbox, and pickable lock.

The RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3 has a rather lengthy requirement. Players will need to track down and open every safe, locker, strongbox, and pickable lock in the game.

Master of Unlocking guide

There are four main areas to focus on for the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge in Resident Evil 3. Those areas are the safes and safe codes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks.

Unlocking all safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks gives the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge.

These four things are spread out over the entire campaign of Resident Evil 3, so finding them in order is going to be the best way to go. You can also check out our individual guides for each one, too:

For those that would rather tackle them in order, below is a breakdown of each main area, and the various containers you can find within. Keep in mind, you will need to have the lock pick unlocked as well as the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card for the strongboxes in the Police Station.

Downtown

There is one of each unlockable item in the Downtown area of Resident Evil 3.

The Downtown area is actually split into two distinct sections, before and after the Sewers. After you emerge from the Sewers, there is only a single container to open, and that’s the sole strongbox in the house (which is also where you’ll find a Charlie Doll). The Downtown area has the following items to find:

1x Safe

3x Lockers

3x Strongboxes

1x Pickable lock

Sewers

The Sewers is the only area with a single thing to unlock, a solitary locker.

After returning to the subway station after restoring power and rerouting, you will be once again thrown off track and into the Sewers. This area has one container to unlock:

1x Locker

Police Station

These S.T.A.R.S. ID Card strongboxes are limited to the Police Station.

The Police Station will be the first chance for players to play as Carlos. Unlike Jill, Carlos does not have a lock pick, so the strongboxes and lockers in the station are opened with an ID card and a dial lock. The Police Station has the following containers to open:

1x Safe

3x S.T.A.R.S. ID Card strongboxes

2x Lockers

Hospital

There is a single safe in this Hospital in Resident Evil 3.

While not the last area in the game, the Hospital is the last location that has any safes, lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks. This area is played through as Carlos and Jill, so it’s up to you which character you use to open the safe.

1x Safe

1x Pickable lock door

1x Strongbox

3x Lockers

There might not be as many safes to crack in Resident Evil 3 as there was in its predecessor, but there are certainly enough lockers, strongboxes, and pickable locks to keep you busy. Finding them all is tricky, but it’s worth it for the RE: Master of Unlocking Achievement/Trophy and Challenge! Check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for more collectible guides.