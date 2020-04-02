Locker locations - Resident Evil 3 Discover the location of all lockers in Resident Evil 3.

There are a lot of lockers to find in Resident Evil 3. More specifically though, there are several locked lockers that must be opened with a lock pick. These can be easy to miss if you do not thoroughly search every inch of Raccoon City.

Locker locations

There are nine lockers in Resident Evil 3. Some of these lockers are opened with Jill’s lock pick while two are unlocked using a combination code as Carlos. You will need to get the lock pick in order to open these.

These lockers are part of the Achievement/Trophy and challenge, RE: Master of Unlocking.

Subway Power Substation – Control Room

This locker is in the Subway Power Substation, below the Control Room. This is the area just before you get the lock pick. The locker holds some handgun ammo.

Subway Office

After finding the lock pick, return to the Subway Office, the room where you find the shotgun. The locker contains a first aid spray.

Downtown – Moon’s Donuts

There is a locker in the Moon’s Donuts store in the Downtown area. The locker contains a hand grenade, one of the many weapons in Resident Evil 3.

Sewers – Lab

Another locker is in the Lab area of the Sewers on the Lower Waterway. It contains Explosive A materials, an ingredient in one of the ammo recipes.

Police Station – 3F

There is a locker on the third floor (3F) hallway that has a combination lock. The code found stuck to a whiteboard in the safety deposit room. The locker code is DCM. The locker has Assault Rifle ammo.

Police Station – Locker/Shower Room

Another locker is in the Shower Room on the third floor (3F) of the Police Station. The code is found in the small room attached to the Operations Room on the first floor (1F). The locker code is CAP and it contains a Flash Grenade.

Hospital – Lab Reception

A locker is found in the Lab Reception area of the Hospital on the first floor (1F). This is in the area where the zombies break through the glass when playing as Carlos returning to Jill. You will need to play as Jill to unlock this locker. It contains explosive rounds.

Hospital – Staff Room

This locker is on the second floor (2F) in the Staff Room in the Hospital. Return to this locker when playing as Jill and use her lock pick to open it. This locker contains shotgun shells.

Hospital – Linen Room

The hospital has another locker on the second floor (2F) in the Linen Room. Like the others, this can only be opened by Jill with her lock pick. This contains MAG ammo. If you’ve found all the safes, lockers, strongboxes and pickable locks, this will be your last one and you will unlock the Achievement/Trophy. If you’re still looking for the others, check out our RE: Master of Unlocking guide.

With all the lockers unlocked in Resident Evil 3, you can focus on collecting everything else the game has to offer. Swing by the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for more collectibles and boss guides.