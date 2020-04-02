Strongbox locations - Resident Evil 3 Find all the strongbox locations in Resident Evil 3 as part of the Master of Unlocking challenge.

Strongboxes are one of the many unlockable containers in Resident Evil 3. Much like the lockers, some of these strongboxes can only be unlocked with the lock pick. However, there are other strongboxes that can only be unlocked with a STARS ID card. Knowing the differences, and where to find them all, is going to be the difference between getting them all in one go or on a second playthrough.

Strongbox locations

There are seven strongboxes to find in Resident Evil 3. Three of these strongboxes are found when playing as Carlos during the Police Station section and require players to find the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card. This keycard can be missed, so make sure you know how to get it before progressing.

These strongboxes are part of the Achievement/Trophy and challenge, RE: Master of Unlocking.

Subway Office – Routing puzzle

A locked strongbox is in the Subway Office, near the cart routing puzzle. This case has a few shotgun shells inside.

Subway Station

A locked strongbox is in the Subway Station, to the left of the clock tower commemoration, by the map on the wall. It contains shotgun shells.

Downtown – House

This locked strongbox is in the house after fleeing Nemesis and getting Kendo’s key. Go to the top floor of the house and search the bedroom to find the container. Inside are some explosive rounds.

Police Station Strongboxes

The Police Station strongboxes can only be opened with a S.T.A.R.S. ID Card. Make sure you find it before heading into the station so you don’t miss these.

Police Station – Reception

The first ID strongbox in the Police Station is on the first floor (1F), in Reception on the bench. This contains some Assault Rifle ammo.

Police Station – West Office

Another ID strongbox is in the West Office on the first floor (1F) of the Police Station. This box contains the Assault Rifle scope weapon upgrade.

Police Station – S.T.A.R.S. Office

The last ID strongbox is in the S.T.A.R.S. Office in the Police Station. This container has Assault Rifle ammo.

Hospital – Reception

The last strongbox is found in the Hospital on the first floor (1F), in the hallway past reception. Stay left to find it beside a vending machine. This can only be opened by Jill with her lock pick. The container has MAG ammo for the Lightning Hawk magnum.

Finding all the strongboxes in Resident Evil 3 is just one piece of the puzzle. There are still more unlockable containers to track down for the Achievement/Trophy and Challenge.