Jewel locations - Resident Evil 3 Learn where to find the red, blue, and green jewels in Resident Evil 3 for the clock tower monument.

The jewels for the clock tower monument are one of the first little collectible puzzles in Resident Evil 3. These three jewels, red, blue, and green, are hidden around downtown and the surrounding area. They must all be found before fleeing on the subway, else you’ll miss out on some valuable items!

Jewel locations – Red, blue, and green

There are three different jewels to find in Resident Evil 3. These three jewels are red, blue, and green and each is hidden in its own fancy box. These boxes are scattered throughout the first area in the game, the main street. You will need to have the bolt cutters and the lock pick to get all the jewels.

Collect the three jewels needed for the clock tower monument to earn some good rewards.

The reason you want these jewels is so you can open the clock tower monument in the subway station. Each jewel you place into the monument will reward you with an item. If you only want a specific item, you need only find that jewel. However, there is an Achievement for placing them all in.

Moon’s Donut

The first jewel you can find is in the safe room of the Donut Shop.

The first jewel can be found in the Donut Shop. Go down the hallway in the back and into the kitchen. This is a safe room with a fancy box containing the red jewel.

Supermarket

After getting the bolt cutters, you can find this next jewel in the Supermarket.

The next jewel is in the supermarket, you will need to bolt cutters to get in here. The supermarket is across the street from the Toy Uncle store. After opening the door the fancy box is directly in front of you on the bench. This box contains the blue jewel.

Toy Uncle

The last jewel is in the Toy Uncle store.

This last gem can be easily missed if you run to the subway when fleeing Nemesis. Take a moment to pick the lock of the Toy Uncle store – here you’ll find the fancy box containing the green gem. You will also find one of the Charlie Dolls.

Rewards are not associated with the color of the jewel. Instead, your reward is based on the number of jewels you put in:

First jewel: hand grenade

Second jewel: Tactical Stock (Shotgun) weapon upgrade

Third jewel: Hip Pouch

Now that you’ve found all the jewels for the clock tower monument, you can get back to saving the day. Head over to the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for a collection of guides and tips.