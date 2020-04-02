Charlie Doll locations - Resident Evil 3 Where to find all 20 Charlie Dolls in the Resident Evil 3 full game.

Charlie Dolls are one of the many things to collect in Resident Evil 3. These creepy little bobbleheads are reminiscent to the Mr. Raccoon dolls from the predecessor, and are just as difficult to find. Finding them all will reward players with an Achievement/Trophy, as well as a Record.

Charlie Doll locations

There are 20 Charlie Doll collectibles to find and destroy in the Resident Evil 3 campaign. These little bobblehead dolls look a bit like Charlie Chaplin, start to bobble when you look at them and make a faint clacking sound when you’re near one. Finding all Charlie Dolls is going to be tough without a guide, so let’s get to work!

Redstone Street Station

The first Charlie Doll can be found as soon as you meet Carlos. After Carlos fires a rocket at Nemesis and you flee into the subway, turn around and go up the stairs instead of following Carlos. At the top, look for the red and blue mailboxes, the Charlie Doll is between them.

Downtown – Drugstore storage

The next Charlie Doll in Resident Evil 3 is in the drugstore storage room in the Downtown area. Go up the stairs near the donut store and into the storage room. This is where you can locate a safe as well as the drugstore owner’s journal. The Charlie Doll is on the top of a shelf.

Downtown – Donut Shop

This Charlie Doll is found in the Donut Shop (Moon’s Donuts) in the Downtown area. Enter the shop and look behind the counter up on the shelf. The Charlie Doll is beside the microwave.

Subway Control Room

This Charlie Doll is in the Subway Control Room, below the computer terminals in the Subway Office. This is where you will need to change the route of the subway cart.

Subway Power Substation

Another Charlie Doll is in the Control Room of the Subway Power Station. This is the area just before you unlock the lock pick. The wall opposite the row of computer terminals has a bookcase, the doll is on the top in the corner.

Toy Uncle store

The Toy Uncle store in the main Downtown street has a Chalie Doll as well as a fancy box containing one of the jewels for the clock tower monument. To access this building, you will need to use the lock pick on the front door.

Sewers – Lower Waterway

This Charlie Doll is found in the Sewers, in the Lower Waterway, right near the Lab area. Before going up the ladder, look to the left to see some bars, the Charlie Doll is on the other side of the bars.

Sewers – Lower Waterway Exit

Another Charlie Doll is found in the Sewers, in the Lower Waterway. This is found on your way out of the Sewers after finding the battery pack. From the Manager’s Office, continue down the stairs toward the ladder and use the battery pack on the nearby door. As you go up the stairs, turn around to find the doll on a lip above the stairs.

Downtown – house

To find this next Charlie Doll, you will need to fight Nemesis on the roof of the construction site. After this fight, proceed across the firetruck ladder, into the gun store (here you’ll find a weapon upgrade), and then grab the key from out back. Use the key to unlock the side gate to gain access to the house. The Charlie Doll is on a table in the kitchen.

Police Station – Courtyard

Another Charlie Doll is found the first time you play as Carlos. When you get to the police station, do not go inside. Instead, go down the stairs and up to the Courtyard. The doll is on a brick planter.

Police Station - Safety Deposit Room

Carlos is able to find another Charlie Doll in the Police Station Safety Deposit Room. Search the shelves at the back of the room to find the Charlie Doll sitting beside a box.

Subway Tunnels

After playing as Carlos in the Raccoon City Police Department, you will once again take control of Jill in the Subway Tunnels. Continue through the tunnels, past the safe room, and into the next hallway. The Charlie Doll is in one of the side areas near some bunk beds under a bench.

Clock Tower Plaza

This Charlie Doll is in the Clock Tower Plaza, just after exiting the Subway Tunnels as Jill. Go out into the plaza and turn left, there will be a green truck stopped on the side of the street. At the back of the truck is the doll beside a wooden box.

Hospital – Past reception

A Charlie Doll is in the hallway just past reception. Go through reception and turn right, follow the hall to the end to spot the doll in a stretcher.

Hospital – Roof

This Charlie Doll is in the Roof area of the Hospital, on the second floor (2F). As you exit on the roof, look down to the right to see it on the ground beside an air conditioning unit.

Hospital – Sickroom

A Charlie Doll is found in the Sickroom of the Hospital. Look for the trash can in the corner of the room, the Charlie Doll is hidden inside.

Hospital – 1F Before Warehouse

Another Charlie Doll is in the hospital on the first floor (1F) as you begin playing as Jill. Go through reception and unlock the door on the right. Go down the stairs and into the service area, there will be a forklift on the side with the doll sitting on top.

Underground Storage

This Charlie Doll is in the Underground Storage area of the Hospital, only accessible when playing as Jill. This is in the large warehouse where you must find all the fuses. The doll is in the lower right section after you squeeze between the shelves. Turn around to see it sitting on the shelf beside an Umbrella-branded crate.

NEST 2 – 2F

A Charlie Doll is on the second floor (2F) of the NEST 2 near the Vaccine Equipment terminal. Go through the door to the north and turn left to spot the doll in the corner.

NEST 2 – 2F

Another Charlie Doll is found in a small room attached to Lab 1 in NEST 2. Go through the door and look on the ground between the crates.

Finding the location of all Charlie Dolls is going to take a lot of effort. These dolls are spread throughout the entire campaign, so a full playthrough will be necessary. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide page for even more tips and collectible guides.