Weapon upgrades - Resident Evil 3 Improve your killing potential by finding all the weapon upgrades in Resident Evil 3.

Weapon upgrades really take the guns to new heights in the Resident Evil 3. Each gun has a couple of potential attachments, which raise their power output, rein in the recoil, or increase the reload speed. It can be easy to miss a weapon attachment unless of course, you know where to look.

All weapon upgrades

There are 10 weapon upgrades to unlock over the course of the Resident Evil 3 remake. Players that manage to search high and low will find them all, but some can be very easy to miss. Finding all the weapon upgrades rewards the Achievement/Trophy and Record, Kendo’s Protégé.

Dot Sight (Handgun)

The first weapon upgrade you can find is the Dot Sight for the Handgun. This is found in the safe in the pharmacy storeroom. Check out our full guide of each safe, strongbox, and pickable locks, but for now, the code is left 9, right 1, left 8. This code is found in the pharmacy on a poster on the wall for Aqua Cure.

Extended Magazine (Handgun)

The Extended Magazine is only found by knocking a supply crate off of Nemesis.

The Extended Magazine for the Handgun is only available by knocking a supply crate off of Nemesis. To do this, throw a grenade at the monster, causing him to stumble and drop a crate. Quickly grab the crate and run away. Nemesis only drops one crate per encounter, so don’t waste any more grenades. The first time you can get a supply crate off of him is after turning on the power to the subway station. It will bust through a brick wall on your way back to routing.

Moderator (Handgun)

The Moderator Handgun upgrade is found on Normal and above, and only by knocking a supply crate off of Nemesis.

The Moderator for the Handgun is only available on Standard and above, not on Assisted. This is acquired by knocking a supply crate off of Nemesis for the second time. The soonest you can do this is after Nemesis infects a zombie after Jill has rerouted the subway carts.

Tactical Stock (Shotgun)

The Tactical Stock for the Shotgun is in the clock tower monument. You will need to collect at least two jewels and place them in the clock monument slot in the subway station. This is also where you can find one of the hip pouches.

Semi-Auto Barrel (Shotgun)

The Semi-Auto Barrel for the Shotgun is found in the gun shop Downtown. This area is after the fight with Nemesis on the rooftop. Run across the fire truck and into the gun store on the left to find the weapon upgrade on the shelf.

Shell Holder (Shotgun)

The Shell Holder upgrade for the Shotgun is found in the Warehouse of the Underground Storage area of the Hospital. This is in the lower-right area of the Warehouse, inside a briefcase.

Scope (Assault Rifle)

The Scope for the Assault Rifle is found in the Police Department when playing as Carlos. Go into the West Office and use the ID card to unlock the ID crate. You will need to have gotten the S.T.A.R.S. ID Card before entering the station.

Tactical Grip (Assault Rifle)

The Tactical Grip for the Assault Rifle is in the Courtyard of the Hospital. Given this area can be reached by both Carlos and Jill, it is worth thinking about who you want to collect the item. When playing on Assisted, Jill also has an Assault Rifle at this point. Drop down into the Courtyard from the second floor (2F) to find it on a pot. The place to drop down is just near Reception beside the “Main Entrance and Lobby” sign.

Dual Magazine (Assault Rifle)

The Dual Magazine for the Assault Rifle is found in the safe in the Nurses’ Station in the Hospital. Again, this can be reached by either Carlos or Jill, so if you’re playing on Assisted it could be worth waiting to play as Jill before you get it. The combination is found in the Operating Room and is 9 right, 3 left.

Extended Barrel (MAG)

The Extended Barrel for the Lightning Hawk magnum is in the Surveillance Room of the Underground Storage area. This area is only accessible after you have found all the fuses in the warehouse. Look behind the row of computer terminals to find the metal case near the viewing window.

After unlocking all the weapon upgrades, you’ll find yourself able to tackle just about any situation in Resident Evil 3. Look over the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for even more thorough walkthroughs and tips.