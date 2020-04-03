Voice actors and cast - Resident Evil 3 Want to know who voices your favorite character in Resident Evil 3? Here's a list of all the voice actors and cast for the main characters and additional voices.

It takes a lot of talented people to bring a video game to life, and Resident Evil 3 is no different. There are a host of voice actors and cast members that have worked tirelessly to portray the various characters in Resident Evil 3. For those that want to know who voices what character, we’ve collected a list of the actors that voice the English version of the game.

Voice actors and cast – Resident Evil 3

There are eleven named characters in the Resident Evil 3 credit sequence. There are also eight people credited for additional voice work. Let's start with the main characters.

Jill Valentine – Nicole Tompkins

Jill Valentine is the main heroine of Resident Evil 3 and is voiced by Nicole Tompkins. Tompkins has done previous video game voice work, specifically Middle-Earthy: Shadow of War, where she voiced Idril / Helm’s Daughter.

Carlos Oliveira – Jeff Schine

While he doesn’t have as much playtime as Jill, Carlos is the other main character in Resident Evil 3. Carlos Oliveira is voiced by Jeff Schine, who voiced Javier in The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. His IMDB page also makes mention of a voice credit for the Marvel’s Avengers video game as Captain America / Steve Rogers. Schine has also done some voice work for the Netflix show, Love, Death & Robots.

Nicholai Ginovaef – Neil Newbon

Nicholai Ginovaef is voiced by Neil Newbon in Resident Evil 3. Newbon has quite a few video game roles in the past, including voices for We Happy Few: Lightbearer as Nick Lightbearer, and Detroit: Become Human as Elijah Kamski / Gavin Reed.

Nathaniel Bard/Mikhail Victor – William Hope

William Hope voiced Nathaniel Bard and Mikhail Victor in Resident Evil 3. Hope is known for his work as Lieutenant Gorman in Aliens (1986) as well as the voice of Waits in Alien: Isolation. Hope also voices Edward in Thomas & Friends.

Tyrell Patrick – Sterling Sulieman

Tyrell Patrick is voiced by Sterling Sulieman who has appeared in a few TV series including Will & Grace, Station 19, Pretty Little Liars, and The Vampire Diaries.

Brad Vickers – Darren O’hare

Brad Vickers is voiced by Darren O’hare in Resident Evil 3. O’hare has also voiced Thomas Lasky in Halo 4 and Halo 5, and even played him in Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn. He’s got more voice acting credits in games including Spider-Man, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Dario Rosso – Rick Zieff

Dario Rosso is voiced by Rick Zieff in Resident Evil 3. Zeiff has credits for his work as the Combine Guy in Half-Life: Alyx and Duan Zhengchang in Shenmue 3.

Marvin Branagh – Christopher Mychael Watson

Marvin Branagah is a surprise cameo in Resident Evil 3 and is voiced by Christopher Mychael Watson. Watson has appeared in numerous short films and a few video games, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as Horace.

Robert Kendo – Ken Lally

Robert Kendo is voiced by Ken Lally in Resident Evil 3, and is another surprise cameo in the game. Lally has other video game credits, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mortal Kombat 11, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 5, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, to name a few.

Murphy Seeker – Todd Haberkorn

Murphy Seeker is voiced by Todd Haberkorn in Resident Evil 3. Haberkorn has also voiced Android 19 in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Metodey in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. He even voiced some characters in Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2.

Nemesis – David Cockman

Nemesis is voiced by David Cockman, who’s IMDB reveals this to be his first credit.

Additional Voices

There are also a handful of voice actors who received the credit for additional voices.

Erika Harlacher

Maki Mattice

Marco Bombasi

Nathaniel Somers

Josiah T. Wilson

Hiroko Matsuda

Miguel E. Corti

Matt Walker

It takes a lot of talented voice actors and cast to bring to life the characters and monsters in Resident Evil 3. Now that you know who voiced who and what, be sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for more helpful tips, tricks, and collectible guides.