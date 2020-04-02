Is Resident Evil 3 remake coming to Nintendo Switch? Fans of the Resident Evil series will no doubt want to know whether the latest remake, Resident Evil 3, is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

There are a lot of Resident Evil fans that also own a Nintendo Switch. With the release of the new title, players want to know whether the Resident Evil 3 remake will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, there is currently no mention of the Resident Evil 3 remake coming to Nintendo Switch. This is no doubt disappointing to a lot of players given there are already a lot of other Resident Evil titles on the popular console-handheld hybrid.

However, one glaring and rather recent omission is the Resident Evil 2 remake. This means both remakes won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch. It’s been a year since the Resident Evil 2 remake was released so we would have expected to hear something about it by now.

It looks like Resident Evil 3 coming to Nintendo Switch is just wishful thinking, at least for the time being.

There might be a glimmer of hope here though. As reported by Rely on Horror, there has been a datamine into the Resident Evil 3 remake demo files. What this has revealed are files that make mention of Nintendo Switch. Specifically, the files show things like “This game has an autosave feature, please do not turn off your [system]” where [system] is replaced by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Now, this could be some left over code. It’s highly likely a developer unknowingly left it there. Alternatively, it could be an indication that Capcom is at least considering a port. What would be really exciting is a double pack featuring the Resident Evil 2 remake and the Resident Evil 3 remake.

For now though, it seems as if the Resident Evil 3 remake is suffering the same fate as the second: not coming to Nintendo Switch. However, keep your hopes up, maybe write a nice letter to Capcom, or engage on social media platforms and let the company know how much you’d love to have it on the Switch. The Resident Evil 3 remake is set to release on April 3 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 remake page for more news, guides, and information.