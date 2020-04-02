How and when to discard items - Resident Evil 3 Knowing when to discard items, and how to discard items, is going to be important in Resident Evil 3.

Discarding items is an oft-used mechanic in the Resident Evil 3. Any item can be discarded, save for those that are mission-critical and a requirement for progressing the story. However, knowing when to discard an item can be troublesome for some players.

How to discard items

To discard an item in Resident Evil 3, highlight it in the inventory and press the A button or Cross button. From here, select the option to discard it. You may receive a prompt warning you that a discarded item cannot be recovered and will be permanently lost for that run of the campaign.

Note that you cannot discard mission-critical items, such as the lock pick or bolt cutters, until they have completed their intended use.

Discarding an item is a great way to clear up space when you’re far from a storage crate. It’s also useful if you don’t want to have a lot of useless items cluttering the box.

But there is one thing about discarding that could be overlooked but is just as important, and that’s knowing when to discard items.

When to discard items

Most of the time in Resident Evil 3, you should discard an item when it has a little trash can symbol on it. This means the item has no more use in the entire campaign. An example of this is the set of bolt cutters. At a certain point, you will find that the game prompts you to discard them if you want as there will be no more chains to cut.

An item that is safe to be discarded will have a little trash can symbol on it.

You can, of course, put the bolt cutters into storage and leave them there. The problem with this is that the storage crate can quickly become full of items and having a completely useless item in it just clutters things.

It’s also worth discussing the need for discarding in certain run categories. Some runs (or playthroughs) of the Resident Evil 3 remake will require you to never use the storage box. This creates some problems when your inventory is filling up and you must pick up a certain item.

In this situation, players may want to discard an item that still has uses, but that is not absolutely necessary to advancing the story. This could be things like spare ammo, excess meds, or even some side-quest puzzle items.

When it comes down to it, knowing when to discard an item is entirely up to the player. The game will not let you discard an item that is critical to the mission, so don’t fret about that. However, you also don’t want to make the game harder for yourself by discarding important items ammo and meds unless absolutely necessary. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 3 guide for even more tips and tricks.