Best trailers & announcements - Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend Want to see what you missed from the weekend of Summer Game Fest 2024 showcases and programs? We've got the best of it all here.

Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend has arrived, and with it comes an incredible array of reveals and announcements in gaming. Whether it was the core Summer Game Fest 2024 program, Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase, Devolver Direct, Future Games Show, Wholesome Games Direct, or any of the other showcases, there were plenty of new games and content to check out through the weekend and we’ve gathered the best of it here. Here’s all of the best announcements and trailers from Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend.

This article was last updated on June 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. PT.

The Axis Unseen Release Date Trailer

LEGO Horizon Adventures World Reveal

Killing Time: Resurrected Announcement Trailer

The Thing: Remastered Announcement Trailer

No More Room In Hell 2 Reveal Trailer

Cuffbust Reveal Trailer

Civilization 7 Reveal Trailer

Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC Trailer

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves B. Jenet & Vox Reaper Trailer

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Reveal Trailer

Slitterhead Gameplay & Release Date Trailer

Outersloth Publishing Fund Reveal

Sonic x Shadow Generations Release Date Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs Expansion Reveal Trailer

Dark and Darker Steam Release Trailer

Skate Tim Robinson M Corp Trailer

Monster Hunter Wilds Desert Battle Trailer

Phantom Blade Zero Gameplay & Release Date Trailer

UFO 50 Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit reveal trailer

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Trailer

Tenjutsu Reveal Trailer

The Crush House Release Date & Demo Trailer

What was your favorite reveal or announcement from Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend? You can check out ours in this weekend’s Shack Chat, and be sure to check out our entire rundown of Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well for more news and announcements.