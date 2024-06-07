Best trailers & announcements - Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend
Want to see what you missed from the weekend of Summer Game Fest 2024 showcases and programs? We've got the best of it all here.
Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend has arrived, and with it comes an incredible array of reveals and announcements in gaming. Whether it was the core Summer Game Fest 2024 program, Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase, Devolver Direct, Future Games Show, Wholesome Games Direct, or any of the other showcases, there were plenty of new games and content to check out through the weekend and we’ve gathered the best of it here. Here’s all of the best announcements and trailers from Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend.
This article was last updated on June 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. PT.
The Axis Unseen Release Date Trailer
Read more about The Axis Unseen in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage
LEGO Horizon Adventures World Reveal
Killing Time: Resurrected Announcement Trailer
Read more about Killing Time: Resurrected in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage
The Thing: Remastered Announcement Trailer
Read more about The Thing: Remastered in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage
No More Room In Hell 2 Reveal Trailer
Read more about No More Room In Hell 2 in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Cuffbust Reveal Trailer
Civilization 7 Reveal Trailer
Read more about Civilization 7 in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC Trailer
Read more about Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves B. Jenet & Vox Reaper Trailer
Read more about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Reveal Trailer
Read more about Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Slitterhead Gameplay & Release Date Trailer
Outersloth Publishing Fund Reveal
Read more about the Outersloth Indie Publishing Fund in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Sonic x Shadow Generations Release Date Trailer
Read more about Sonic x Shadow Generations in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Alan Wake 2 Night Springs Expansion Reveal Trailer
Read more about Alan Wake 2 Night Springs in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Dark and Darker Steam Release Trailer
Read more about Dark and Darker in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Skate Tim Robinson M Corp Trailer
Monster Hunter Wilds Desert Battle Trailer
Phantom Blade Zero Gameplay & Release Date Trailer
UFO 50 Reveal & Gameplay Trailer
Read more about UFO 50 in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit reveal trailer
Read more about Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Trailer
Read more about Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
Tenjutsu Reveal Trailer
The Crush House Release Date & Demo Trailer
Read more about The Crush House in our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage.
What was your favorite reveal or announcement from Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend? You can check out ours in this weekend’s Shack Chat, and be sure to check out our entire rundown of Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well for more news and announcements.
