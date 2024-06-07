Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance adds local co-op in August The next Cult of the Lamb expansion adds The Goat as a playable character.

Cult of the Lamb has been one of the most successful indie releases of the last couple of years, and developer Massive Monster isn’t done making new content for it. The Unholy Alliance expansion for the roguelite has been announced for an August 2024 release date and adds local co-op alongside some new content.



Source: Devolver Digital

Massive Monster unveiled Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance during the 2024 Devolver Direct. Most notably, it’ll allow players to locally team up with a friend for their adventures.

Massive Monster is still keeping details about the content in Unholy Alliance close to the chest, but confirmed that it will arrive on August 12. Take a look at our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more of the biggest announcements from this weekend.