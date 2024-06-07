New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance adds local co-op in August

The next Cult of the Lamb expansion adds The Goat as a playable character.
Donovan Erskine
Devolver Digital
Cult of the Lamb has been one of the most successful indie releases of the last couple of years, and developer Massive Monster isn’t done making new content for it. The Unholy Alliance expansion for the roguelite has been announced for an August 2024 release date and adds local co-op alongside some new content.

A gameplay screenshot of local co-op in the next Cult of the Lamb expansion.

Source: Devolver Digital

Massive Monster unveiled Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance during the 2024 Devolver Direct. Most notably, it’ll allow players to locally team up with a friend for their adventures.

Massive Monster is still keeping details about the content in Unholy Alliance close to the chest, but confirmed that it will arrive on August 12. Take a look at our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more of the biggest announcements from this weekend.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

