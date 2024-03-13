Shack Together 017 - SGF Predictions, State of Play, CoD on Gamepass, feat. Donovan Erskine
Will Asif be arrested before the next episode? Only time will tell.
A full schedule of all the gaming news events happening over the summer.
A full reveal for the new Arkhamverse VR game is coming at Summer Game Fest.
The Xbox Games Showcase will be followed by a dedicated event for 'the next installment of a beloved franchise.'
Starcraft 2 multiplayer lead David Kim and Uncapped Games are designing a new strategy game that challenges the standards of the RTS genre.
Ubisoft will share news and updates on its upcoming releases during the presentation.
Find out which togetherer is most clogged on today's Shack Together.
Summer Game Fest 2024 will be returning to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles in early June for its next major gaming showcase.